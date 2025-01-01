R.I.P. Australian Country Legend Chad Morgan Aged 91 - Noise11.com

Chad Morgan, aka The Sheik of Scrubby Creek, has died at the age of 91.

Chadwick Morgan O.A.M. began writing music in 1948 on cattle farms near Rockhampton. His lyrics were proudly Australian, introducing works like sheila, dills and drongos into musical culture.

Morgan’s first single and signature tune ‘The Sheik of Shrubby Creek’ was released by EMI Records in 1952.

Morgan toured often as part of The Slim Dusty Show as well as his own Chad Morgan Show.

Chad released 18 albums. He was inducted to the Australian Roll of Renown at the Country Music Awards in 1987. In 2004 he was awarded the O.A.M., Order of Australia.

In Australian culture, Chad’s real teeth were Barry Humphries inspiration for the Les Patterson character’s look.

Chad Morgan toured until January 2023 and announced his retirement on 21 April 2024 at the age of 91.

The life of Chad Morgan was told in the documentary 2011 ‘I’m Not Dead Yet’.

