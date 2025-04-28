The Rolling Stones Have A Tribute Song Coming To Clifton Chenier - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones are one of the acts paying tribute to Louisiana Zydeco king Clifton Chenier.

On the album ‘A Tribute to the King of Zydeco’, The Rolling Stones join Stevie Riley for “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés”.

Clifton was born in Louisiana in 1925 and passed away in 1987 at age 62. He is credited as a pioneer of Zydeco music, a style that grew from Creole, R&B, blues and Cajun influences. Chenier was called the King of Zydeco and King of the South. In 1983 he was awarded a Grammy.

Here is Clifton Chenier performing “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés” in 1969.

The album will also feature Jimmie Vaughan, Steve Earle and John Hiatt.

‘A Tribute to the King of Zydeco’ will be released on June 27, marking the 100th anniversary of Chenier’s birth on June 25.

Tribute to the King Tracklist:

“Zydeco Sont Pas Salés” – The Rolling Stones and Steve Riley

“Easy Easy Baby” – Charley Crockett and Nathan Williams, Sr.

“Hey ‘Tite Fille” – Taj Mahal and Keith Frank

“Release Me” – Lucinda Williams, Tommy McClain, and Keith Frank

“Just Like A Woman” – Steve Earle and Anthony Dopsie

“I’m On The Wonder” – Jon Cleary and Curley Taylor

“My Soul” – Jimmie Vaughan, Johnny Nicholas, and Steve Riley

“Hot Rod” – David Hidalgo and CJ Chenier

“Tout Le Temps En Temps” – Shannon McNally, Keith Frank, and Molly Tuttle

“Ay Ai Ai” – Ruben Ramos with Los Texmaniacs and Augie Meyers

“I May Be Wrong” – Marcia Ball and Geno Delafose

“I’m Coming Home” – CJ Chenier and Sonny Landreth

“You Used To Call Me” – John Hiatt and Roddie Romero

“Why Did You Go Last Night” – Kam Franklin, A. J. Haynes, and Roddie Romero

