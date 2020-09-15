Falls Festival To Pay Out Near $7m To Stage Crush Victims

77 punters who attended the Falls Festival in Lorne in 2016 will divvy up nearly $7 million after a court award damages against the festival owners Ash Sounds Pty Ltd.

The four-year class action against the festival has ended with the Victorian Supreme Court awarding damages to the 77 victims caught in a stampede at the Grand Theatre during the 2016 event.

One third of the victims were seriously injured. They will receive an amount in the “hundreds of thousands” but the court recognized that every victim had to deal with the horror of the event.

One victim, Michela Burke had ongoing damaged nerves to the spinal chord as a result of the stampede.

The incident happened on December 30, 2016. Those injured were leaving the Grand Theatre area to go and see London Grammar. The organisers were found to have not allowed for a sudden rush between performances.

