Gilligan’s Island Star Dawn Wells Dies From Covid-19 at Age 82 - Noise11.com

Gilligan’s Island Star Dawn Wells Dies From Covid-19 at Age 82

by Paul Cashmere on December 31, 2020

in News

Dawn Wells who played Mary Ann in Gilligan’s Island has died from complications from Covid-19 at the age of 82.

Dawn played Mary Ann for all three seasons of Gilligan’s Island between 1964 and 1967.Her death leaves Tina Louise (Ginger) as the last surviving star of the TV show.

Bob Denver (Gilligan) died at age 70 in 2005, Alan Hale Jr (The Skipper) died at 68 in 1990, Jim Backus (Thurston Howell III) died at 76 in 1989, Natalie Schafer (Mrs Howl) died at 90 in 1991, Russell Johnson (The Professor) died at 89 in 2014 and Charles Maxwell (the recurring radio announcer) died at 79 in 1993.

Dawn Wells was best known as Mary Ann but also had appearances in Bonanza, 77 Sunset Strip, Alf and The Bold and the Beautiful.

