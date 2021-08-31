Global Rock Summit To Honor Matt Pinfield - Noise11.com

DJ and A&R exec Matt Pinfield will be honored with the GRS International Rock Icon of the Year award during the Global Rock Summit in California in March 2022.

The Global Rock Awards are new for the Global Rock Summit in 2022. Global Rock Summit is back for its fourth year as part of Musexpo.

Matt Pinfield was on MTV in the USA between 1995 and 1999 and 2011 and 2013. He was also an A&R exec, at one time working with The Killers. Their song ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ is about Pinfield and the work he did with the US Army mentoring wounded soldiers returning from Iraq.

Global Rock Summit, taking place March 24th – 25th 2022, in Burbank, CA, will be organized and coincide with A&R Worldwide’s MUSEXPO, which is held from March 20 – 23, 2022.

