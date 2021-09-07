Good Times Festival Falls Victim To #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com

The Good Times Festival, set for 24 and 25 September in Tocumwal, New South Wales, is the latest #Gladyscluster victim.

The 2021 event was to feature Sam Teskey, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, BUMPY, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Benny Walker and Surprise Chef.

At statement from the organisers reads:

Friends, We are devastated to say that Good Times will not be going ahead in 2021. We will however, be back in 2022. When we launched this community event the pathway was looking clear. Case levels were low, the world’s eyes were on Australia as a hopeful example of normal life. Unfortunately, the pandemic had plans of its own. The team has been working away behind the scenes pre-empting the changing landscape. Artists had been booked, suppliers engaged, experts consulted & reconsulted, backup plans made, remade and adapted. However, with current numbers and government policy on vaccination Good Times just is not feasible this year. We are still committed to delivering a new live music event that raises funds for the Tocumwal community, as they will need our support more than ever when things open up. We will be automatically refunding all ticket holders in full (excluding booking fee) over the next 2 weeks and then coming to you when we have new plans in place for Good Times 2022. Please also remember to cancel any accommodation or transport you may had booked independently. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and the support you’ve shown to Good Times, this isn’t goodbye, just see you next year. In the meantime keep spirits high and support your local communities in whichever way you can. Love,

Good Times

