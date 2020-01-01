Here’s Barack Obama’s Favourite Songs of 2019

Barack Obama’s favourite songs of 2019 include hip-hop, country and Springsteen.

The 44th President of the USA has published his annual list of favourite songs and he makes for a pretty clever curator.

Here are the songs (complete with videos) President Obama recommends from 2019:

• Playing Games – Summer Walker

• Not – Big Thief

Go DJ – KAYTRANADA feat. SiR

• Juice* – Lizzo

• Redesigning Women – The Highwomen

• Anybody – Burna Boy

• Burning* – Maggie Rogers

• Baila Baila Baila (Remix) – Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA

• Different Kind of Love – Adia Victoria

Change – Mavis Staples

• Toast* – Koffee

• Oblivions – The National

• Binz – Solange

• Seventeen* – Sharon Van Etten

• Middle Child – J. Cole

• Jícama – Angelica Garcia

• Go* – The Black Keys

• La Vida Es Un Carnaval (Rollo Tomasi Remix) – Angélique Kidjo

• Show Me Love – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel

• Joke Ting* – GoldLink feat. Ari PenSmith

• Old Town Road (Remix)* – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

• cold/mess by Prateek Kuhad

• Suge – DaBaby

• Hello Sunshine – Bruce Springsteen

• In My Room – Frank Ocean

• Iron Man* – Rema

• The London – Young Thug feat. J. Cole and Travis Scott

• Raleighwood Hills – lesthegenius feat. Sonny Miles and Jaxson Free

• Pure Water – Mustard feat. Migos

• 3 Nights – Dominic Fike

• The Fact of Love – Joe Henry

• Con Altura* – Rosalía

• I Want You Around – Snoh Aalegra

• On Chill – Wale feat. Jeremih

• Mood 4 Eva* – Beyoncé

