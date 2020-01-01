Here’s Barack Obama’s Favourite Songs of 2019

Barack Obama’s favourite songs of 2019 include hip-hop, country and Springsteen.
The 44th President of the USA has published his annual list of favourite songs and he makes for a pretty clever curator.
Here are the songs (complete with videos) President Obama recommends from 2019:
• Playing Games – Summer Walker
• Not – Big Thief
Go DJ – KAYTRANADA feat. SiR
• Juice* – Lizzo
• Redesigning Women – The Highwomen
• Anybody – Burna Boy
• Burning* – Maggie Rogers
• Baila Baila Baila (Remix) – Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA
• Different Kind of Love – Adia Victoria
Change – Mavis Staples
• Toast* – Koffee
• Oblivions – The National
• Binz – Solange
• Seventeen* – Sharon Van Etten
• Middle Child – J. Cole
• Jícama – Angelica Garcia
• Go* – The Black Keys
• La Vida Es Un Carnaval (Rollo Tomasi Remix) – Angélique Kidjo
• Show Me Love – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
• Joke Ting* – GoldLink feat. Ari PenSmith
• Old Town Road (Remix)* – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
• cold/mess by Prateek Kuhad
• Suge – DaBaby
• Hello Sunshine – Bruce Springsteen
• In My Room – Frank Ocean
• Iron Man* – Rema
• The London – Young Thug feat. J. Cole and Travis Scott
• Raleighwood Hills – lesthegenius feat. Sonny Miles and Jaxson Free
• Pure Water – Mustard feat. Migos
• 3 Nights – Dominic Fike
• The Fact of Love – Joe Henry
• Con Altura* – Rosalía
• I Want You Around – Snoh Aalegra
• On Chill – Wale feat. Jeremih
• Mood 4 Eva* – Beyoncé
