Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Pay Homage To Hedy Lamarr On New Album ‘18’ - Noise11.com

When Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp release their album ‘18’ in July, one of the new Johnny Depp songs pays homage to screen legend Hedy Lamarr, but there was a lot more to Hedy Lamarr than just his screen presence.

One of the two originally Johnny Depp songs on ‘18’ is ‘This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr’. “I was blown away by it,” Jeff Beck says. “That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me.”

Hedy Lamar’s greatest film role was as Delilah in Cecile B. DeMille’s 1949 epic movie ‘Samson & Delilah’ She has a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame but she has an even greater achievement than her entire movie career.

Hedy Lamarr was the co-inventor of the frequency technology used by the USA Navy in the 1960s which we know now in everyday use as Bluetooth and GPS. Hedy invented the technology with composer George Antheil. Both were inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014.

The track ‘This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr’ has been released ahead of the album.

‘18’ other new Depp song is ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’. Could that be about his recent trail with Amber Heard?

On ‘18’ Beck and Depp cover songs by The Beach Boys, The Everly Brothers, Marvin Gaye, Janis Ian, Velvet Underground and Killing Joke.

The previously released John Lennon cover ‘Isolation’ is also on the album.

JEFF BECK AND JOHNNY DEPP 18

Track Listing

1. “Midnight Walker” (Davy Spillane cover)

2. “Death And Resurrection Show” (Killing Joke cover)

3. “Time” (Dennis Wilson cover)

4. “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” (Johnny Depp original)

5. “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)” (Beach Boys cover)

6. “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” (Johnny Depp original)

7. “Caroline, No” (Beach Boys cover)

8. “Ooo Baby Baby” (The Miracles cover)

9. “What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye cover)

10. “Venus In Furs” (The Velvet Underground cover)

11. “Let It Be Me” (The Everly Brothers cover)

12. “Stars” (Janis Ian cover)

13. “Isolation” (John Lennon cover)

’18’ will be released on 15 July.

Johnny Depp is on tour across Europe with Jeff Beck until July 25.

JEFF BECK Tour Dates

June 19 Helsinki Helsinki Blues Festival

June 20 Tampere Tamere-talo Oy

June 24 Oslo Sentrum Scene

June 25 Kristiansund Tahiti Festival

June 27 Stockholm Annexet

June 28 Copenhagen Amager Bio

June 29 Randers Værket

June 30 Randers Værket

July 2 Oslo Sentrum Scene

July 3 Bergen Bergenhus Fortress

July 14 Saint-Julien-en-Genevois Guitare en Scene 2022

July 15 Montreux Montreux Music & Convention Center

July 17 Perugia Arena Santa Giuliana

July 18 Gardone Riviera Il Vittoriale Degli Italiani

July 20 Pordenone Parco San Valentino

July 21 Cattolica Arena della Regina

July 23 Vitrolles Jardin Sonore Festival

July 24 Marciac Jazz in Marciac

July 25 Paris L’Olympia

*All dates subject to change

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp setlist, Birmingham, UK, 6 June 2022

Star Cycle

You Know You Know (Mahavishnu Orchestra cover)

Stratus (Billy Cobham cover)

Nadia (Nitin Sawhney cover)

Rumble (Link Wray & His Raymen cover)

Midnight Walker (Davy Spillane cover)

Hammerhead

Caroline, No (Brian Wilson cover)

Big Block

Brush With the Blues

This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr (with Johnny Depp)

Isolation (John Lennon cover) (with Johnny Depp)

Time (Dennis Wilson cover) (with Johnny Depp)

What’s Going On (Marvin Gaye cover) (with Johnny Depp)

Little Wing (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover) (with Johnny Depp)

Let It Be Me (with Johnny Depp)

The Death and Resurrection Show (Killing Joke cover) (with Johnny Depp)

Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers (Syreeta cover)

Encore:

Corpus Christi Carol (Benjamin Britten cover)

A Day in the Life (The Beatles cover) (with Johnny Depp)

