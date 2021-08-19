Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Cancelled Because of #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has cancelled the Flesh and Blood tour following the postponed shows no longer being able to go ahead on their new dates.

The revised Flesh and Wood dates were rescheduled to begin in September but current lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria due to the #Gladyscluster.

Jimmy says, “My band, my crew and music fans around the country are all doing it really tough right now so these latest round of cancelled gigs will be yet another kick in the guts for them at a really bad time. Hopefully if we all do the right things and get vaccinated as soon as possible then we’ll be enjoying gigs together before too much longer.”

Jimmy is now planning 2022 shows for Red Hot Summer and Frontier Touring.

Thursday 2 September | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 3 September | The Star | Gold Coast, QLD

Wednesday 8 September | State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 9 September | State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 11 September | Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 12 September | Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 18 September | Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 19 September | Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 22 September | Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Today we’re announcing that we’ve unfortunately had to cancel my upcoming Australian Flesh And Blood Tour. Ticket holders will be contacted directly from the official original ticketing agency. Full details for Aus + NZ: https://t.co/QfPfVCGcDd

. pic.twitter.com/U3o4Vum94J — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) August 19, 2021

