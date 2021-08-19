 Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Cancelled Because of #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Cancelled Because of #Gladyscluster

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2021

in News

Jimmy Barnes has cancelled the Flesh and Blood tour following the postponed shows no longer being able to go ahead on their new dates.

The revised Flesh and Wood dates were rescheduled to begin in September but current lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria due to the #Gladyscluster.

Jimmy says, “My band, my crew and music fans around the country are all doing it really tough right now so these latest round of cancelled gigs will be yet another kick in the guts for them at a really bad time. Hopefully if we all do the right things and get vaccinated as soon as possible then we’ll be enjoying gigs together before too much longer.”

Jimmy is now planning 2022 shows for Red Hot Summer and Frontier Touring.

FLESH AND BLOOD TOUR
AUSTRALIA
TOUR CANCELLED
SEPTEMBER 2021

Thursday 2 September | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 3 September | The Star | Gold Coast, QLD
Wednesday 8 September | State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Thursday 9 September | State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 11 September | Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Sunday 12 September | Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Saturday 18 September | Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Sunday 19 September | Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 22 September | Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

music-news.com

Noise11.com

