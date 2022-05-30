Johnny Depp Pops Up At A Jeff Beck Gig In London - Noise11.com

Johnny Depp stunned the audience at a Jeff Beck concert in the U.K. on Sunday evening when he walked on stage to play with his frequent collaborator.

Depp’s name hasn’t been out of the press for weeks, thanks to his bombshell court case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The mammoth six-week trial, revolving around defamation lawsuits the exes filed against each other, finally wrapped in Fairfax, Virginia and the jury began their deliberations on Friday.

It appears as though Depp, who plays in the all-star rock group Hollywood Vampires, was ready to put some distance between himself and the legal wranglings after he flew into England for the surprise appearance.

He joined his rock guitarist pal at the Sheffield City Hall, performing a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation – the song Johnny and Jeff released in 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair also played Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On and Little Wing by Jimi Hendrix.

Shocked concertgoers took to social media to share their surprise.

“Wasn’t expecting this… (mind blown emoji) I thought he was in court but turns out he’s in Sheffield with Jeff Beck (thinking emoji),” an Instagram user wrote next to a photo of Johnny on stage.

Johnny sued Amber for $50 million ($40 million) over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 calling herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse”, and in turn, the actress countersued him for $100 million (£79 million) after his then-lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.

