Justin Bieber Leads MTV EMA Awards - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber is up for eight prizes at the upcoming 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).
Justin Bieber has landed nominations for best artist, best pop, biggest fans, and two nods for song of the year, for Peaches, his collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Stay, a team-up with The Kid Laroi.
Bieber has also been nominated for the best video, best collaboration, and the national Canadian artist prize.
Doja Cat and Lil Nas X each have six nods each, while Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid Laroi have five apiece.
The Canadian popstar, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X are all up for the biggest prize – best artist – with Sheeran, last year’s winner Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd also nominated.
Nominated alongside Stay and Peaches for best song are Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More, Sheeran’s Bad Habits, Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name), and Rodrigo’s Drivers License.
Taylor Swift, who won best video two years ago for ME!, is nominated again this year for Willow, with Peaches, with Kiss Me More, Bad Habits, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) also up for the award alongside Normani and Cardi B’s Wild Side.
The nominees for best group are BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Maneskin, and Silk Sonic.
This year’s awards bash will take place at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary on 14 November.
The complete list of 2021 MTV EMA nominees is as follows:
Best artist –
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best song –
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – Stay
Best video –
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best collaboration –
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – Girl Like Me
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (remix)
Best group –
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
Best new –
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best pop –
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best electronic –
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best rock –
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Maneskin
The Killers
Best alternative –
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Best Latin –
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best hip hop –
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-pop –
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSE
Twice
Best push –
24KGoldn
Foushee
Girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
Biggest fans –
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for good –
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With the Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Best U.S. act –
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
