Keith Richards 'I'll Croak When I Croak' - Noise11.com

Keith Richards has escaped death several times over the years, from drug addiction and house fires to stage accidents, but he pays no attention to predictions of when he’s going to die and insisted “I’ll croak when I croak”.

Asked if The Rolling Stones have any plans to mark their 60th anniversary in 2022 in an interview with GQ magazine, he said: “Well, the plans are to still actually all be alive.”

Commenting on the coronavirus pandemic, he continued: “First off, I’m going to get through this year and see how we handle next year. Because I think at the moment, there are more problems than a Rolling Stones celebration. I’m very glad that we’re all here, but I’ll leave it at that if I can.”

The interviewer then asked the musician: “People have been wondering in interviews when you’re going to die for the last 50 years. How satisfying is it to still be here?”

To which he responded: “Every day is a pleasure. I mean, I don’t wish to defy anybody’s predictions and I’m really not interested in them. But I’ll croak when I croak and everybody will know. And there you have it!”

In September, Keith said The Stones have no plans to retire.

The iconic band – which is also comprised of Sir Mick Jagger, 77, Ronnie Wood, 73 and Charlie Watts, 79 – plan on celebrating the milestone in two years by playing together.

He said: “You might call it a habit. I mean, that’s what we do. And also there’s that thing between us, like, ‘Who’s going to be first to get off the bus?’ You have to be kicked off or drop off, right? So it’s like that. I really can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Speaking about their upcoming anniversary, he added: “I hope we’re all there, man. It’s something to look forward to.”

