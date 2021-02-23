Keith Urban Joins Amy Shark For Ed Sheeran Penned ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ - Noise11.com

Amy Shark’s new song ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ features Keith Urban and was written with Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran wrote the song after Amy told him she had never written a love song for her husband Shane Billings. “Ed asked me if I wrote songs about my man, I told him I do, but love songs aren’t really for us. He then smiled and said, “ok that’s what we’ll do then”. This song is as loved up as you’ll get from me and I love it.”

Keith Urban has been living in Australia since the early days of Covid so he was around for the recording of the song. “The song is so classy and timeless I needed to find a class act to join me. Keith is so professional and well respected around the world, so it was a no brainer,” Amy said.

The song will feature on Amy’s upcoming album ‘Cry Forever’. Amy will tour Australia in June and July 2021.

AMY SHARK ‘CRY FOREVER’ TOUR 2021

Saturday 12 June 2021 Sydney | Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 18 June 2021 Melbourne| Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 19 June 2021 Hobart | Wrest Point Lawns

Friday 25 June 2021 Gold Coast | HOTA

Saturday 26 June 2021 Brisbane | Riverstage

Thursday 1 July 2021 Adelaide | AEC Theatre

Saturday 3 July 2021 Perth | RAC Arena

