Liberal Government Budget Has Over $140 million In Arts Funding Cuts - Noise11.com

The federal Liberal Party government will cut over $140 million in Arts funding if re-elected.

While the current $6,375,000 for Australian Music will continue for the next 12 months, the Prime Minister and Treasurer, if re-elected will reduce that line in the budget to $5million in 2023 and eliminate it all together in 2024.

Screen Australia will have its budget reduced by two-thirds from $39 to $11m in 2023, Regional Arts will go from $18m to $7m in 2023, Arts and Cultural Development will go from $159m to $20m stating the 2022-23 year and reduced to $2m in 2023.

All up, this Arts-barren government is once again planning the decapitate the very industry most hurt by government lockdowns over the pandemic.

While happy to rip the soul out of the Arts industry, $10 billion has been put aside for a submarine base and $70 billion is allocated for eight nuclear submarines, although inflation is likely to $171 billion … and they won’t be ready until the 2030’s and possible the early 2040’s.

Australia’s will go to the polls to decide whether this most incompetent Prime Minister of all time can keep his job. You decide … but watch the lies of Scott Morrison exposed for his corrupt history and lies by Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells in a speech in the Senate on Tuesday (29-3-22).

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

