Listen To Lior and Domini ‘Gloria’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter Lior has teamed up with Domini, an artist he has been mentoring from support act to guest vocalist to now collaborator.

Domini was a beneficiary of the Darebin Songwriter’s Award and a one-time Triple J Unearthed finalist.

Lior has five studio albums to his name as well as two live albums. His first album ‘Autumn Flow’ was certified Gold by ARIA.

‘Gloria’ was recorded at Monsalvat artists colony outside Melbourne. The track will feature on their upcoming 6-track EP ‘Animal In Hiding’.

“Singing together, Domini and I can weave in and out of each other’s shadow. We sense one another’s vocal nuances in real time. It is a rare musical synergy, one we felt compelled to capture in a collaborative project’ says Lior.

“We definitely have a real kinship as singers” says Domini. “There’s something special in the blend of our voices that we both immediately recognised. Honestly, I think a big part of why we started this collaboration was just so we could sing together more!”

Listen to ‘Gloria’.

