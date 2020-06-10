Lollapalooza Officially Cancelled For 2020

Chicago’s Lollapalooza is not happening this year.

Organisers cite “the health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community” as their reason for the cancellation. The United States has been the epicentre of the coronavirus. The state of Illinois has registered 129,212 cases of COVID-19 and over 6,000 deaths. The state still adds around an extra 900 new cases a day. For Chicago this will still be a major concern in the Chicago region come July 30 when the festival was due.

The new season in 2021 will be the one year delayed 30th Anniversary of Lollapalooza.

To honour the cancelled event Lollapalooza organisers have announced a streaming event with live and never-before-seen archival footage.

