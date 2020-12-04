Marty Stuart and Connie Smith Named Grand Marshalls of Philadelphia MS for Christmas Parade - Noise11.com

Country music legends Marty Stuart and Connie Smith will climb aboard a 1965 Ford Econoline when they join the Philadelphia Christmas Parade as Grand Marshalls of Philadelphia, MS on Monday (7 December 2020).

The ride is a a fully restored, highly customized, cornflower blue-sparkle paisley 1965 Ford Econoline pickup with mag wheels. The vehicle is themed as a psychedelic surf wagon. Its paint scheme was taken from a 1968 Fender Telecaster guitar owned by Stuart.

The Econoline, as well as an accompanying jet black 1961 Cushman Truckster emblazoned with a Congress of Country Music logo, was delivered to Philadelphia a week prior to the parade, as gifts to Marty Stuart for his Congress of Country Music from beloved Congress supporters Dave and Boots Wright from Ocala, Florida.

Throughout 2020 Marty has been a hard at work on the construction of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. The final beam was placed on 28 October, 2020.

The $30 million project is expected to become a major music, education and performance facility for the city of Philadelphia in Mississippi accelerating tourism for the region. The United States has a number of major music driven cities such as Austin, Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans.

Marty Stuart’s collection of over 20,000 country music artifacts, the largest private collection of its kind in the world, will be displayed at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.

Marty and Connie will cruise Downtown Philadelphia, MS at 6pm on 7 December 2020.

