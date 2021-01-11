 Marty Stuart Pays Tribute To His Late Father-In-Law Johnny Cash with ‘I’ve Been Around’ - Noise11.com
Marty Stuart Pays Tribute To His Late Father-In-Law Johnny Cash with ‘I’ve Been Around’

by Noise11.com on January 11, 2021

Country legend Marty Stuart has honored his late father-in-law and, Johnny Cash with a newly released music video for the song ‘I’ve Been Around’.

The new video for ‘I’ve Been Around’ was directed by Johnny’s son John Carter Cash and features vibrant footage of Stuart and Cash shot around Henderson, Tennessee at the Cash Cabin Studio.

The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas was blown away with the new song with Marty Stuart. “This is such a touching song with a reverent video by John Carter Cash showcasing Marty’s genuine love and respect for Johnny,” Nick says. “In the time I have gotten to know Marty I’ve witnessed a genuine passion in not only what he does but also in his devotion to keeping the legends before him alive”.

‘I’ve Been Around’ features words by Johnny Cash and music by Marty Stuart. The song is part of the ‘Forever Words’ project which began in 2018 and was expanded in 2020. ‘Forever Words’ puts to music poems by Johnny Cash from the 2016 book ‘Forever Words: The Unknown Poems’. Further expansion is scheduled for February 5 and April 2, 2021.

Noise11.com’s Chief Executive Paul Cashmere says, “In a forever evolving world ‘I’ve Been Around’ is a beautiful document of Johnny’s legacy as the torch is passed from one legend to another. Marty Stuart is doing historic work with Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi. ‘I’ve Been Around’ timestamps their crossroads.”

Marty was married to Johnny’s daughter Cindy between 1983 and 1988. He was a member of Johnny Cash’s band from 1980 to 1985 before going solo.

Work on Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music is continuing throughout 2021. The $30 million project will include a performance space, museum and education facility. Marty Stuart is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame and a five-time Grammy winner.

“Looking back now, I feel Dad would be proud to know his voice and spirit carry on here, in these Forever Words,” John Carter Cash said.

