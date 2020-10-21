Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music Building Nears Final Framework - Noise11.com

Country legend Marty Stuart is ready to give an all-star salute when the final beam of the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music is lifted into its framework in Philadelphia, Mississippi on 28 October, 2020.

Marty Stuart, country legend in his own right and one-time band member for Lester Flatt then Johnny Cash, has been building the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music over the past few years in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The building will house over 20,000 pieces of country music history.

“I want everyone to know that dreams do come true,” Marty Stuart tells Noise11.com. “The Congress of Country Music has been a dream of mine for several years now. The mission is to share country music, its culture, faith, knowledge, and pure love with everyone on this planet. All of this will be coming from a small town in the southern United States, called Philadelphia, Mississippi.

The $30 million project is housed at the recently renovated Ellis Theater in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The building will includes as museum, performance space and educational facility. It is planned to become one of America’s principal country music venue and assets.

Marty Stuart and Connie Smith photographed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry moments after the live broadcast was finished Saturday, September 26, 2020. This marked the final performance before the 95th Anniversary of the Opry which saw the return of a socially distanced crowd of 500 people.

Noise11’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas has been involved with Marty and the development of the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music for the past year. “Mississippi is ground-zero to much of the world’s music culture,” Nick says. “Housing that culture then opening the doors of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music is a showcase to the world of the achievements country music has made through the decades”.

Adds Marty, “I’ve always understood this project to be a life’s work as well as a journey that would be filled with new friends and people from all walks of life. The moment I met Nick Kontonicolas I knew that I was shaking hands with the friend of a lifetime. Actually, family. Nick has gone on to become one of this project’s greatest champions. He brings so much heart and vision to these proceedings. Thanks to Nick, hope is being restored to a town and its people. My guess is they’ll probably re-name the place. Kontonicolas, Mississippi has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?”

The Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music will be heard internationally from Philadelphia, Mississippi to Melbourne, Australia. “To be able to hear, see and touch the past and present of music is so important to our future,” Noise11.com Chief Executive Paul Cashmere added. “Marty Stuart is showcasing this culture to the world from where it all began. This musical time capsule is a gift to future generations. Marty’s work with the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music is educates across generations and draws attention to the musical importance of Mississippi.”

The Topping Off Celebration for the Ellis Theater will be held at 10am on 28 October, 2020 outside the Ellis Theater, Philadelphia, Mississippi.

