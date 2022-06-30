Michael Jackson Biopic On The Way From Family - Noise11.com

Michael Jackson’s nephew wants to make a biopic about the pop icon.

Jackson died in June 2009, aged 50, but TJ Jackson – the son of Tito Jackson – would love to make a biopic that would help to reframe the “awful” sex abuse allegations that have been made since Michael’s death.

TJ told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I think it’s awful, to be honest. I think it’s very sad.

“I think it’s in a way disgusting because what sells in this world is negativity. People like to gossip, people like scandals. My uncle is not here to defend himself, so he’s an easy target. He was always an easy target, because he was always quiet.

“But now that he’s no longer with us, there couldn’t be an easier target. Everyone knows who Michael Jackson is. So it’s an easy story to sell. But I truly believe truth always wins out.”

TJ is also keen to underline the cultural importance of the Jackson 5.

He noted that the iconic band – which featured Michael and his brothers – were trailblazers in the music industry.

TJ said: “The importance my family had in black culture first, black people, and allowing people of all nationalities to idolise a black family or black figures is something I think gets lost.

“To become, you know, sex symbols for our huge band and number one in the early 70s as black kids is an incredible accomplishment. That story needs to be amplified in my opinion. So I think there will be a Jackson story, a biopic.

“For me in my career, I have a long way to go to earn that right. But I am just proud my family has done what they have done and they are the people they are and I feel incredibly blessed to have that last name, Jackson.”

