Micky Dolenz, The Last Surviving Monkee, Tours In Honour of His Friends and Band Mates - Noise11.com

At age 77, Micky Dolenz is the last surviving member of The Monkees. Davy Jones died 29 February 2012, Peter Tork passed 21 February 2019 and Mike Nesmith died 10 December 2021.

Dolenz started tour his ‘Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkees’ shows in March and includes tributes to each of his late friends.

Dolenz, Jones, Tork and Nesmith came together in 1965 for an American television series to capitalize on the success of the Beatles. Initially, the songs were written for the show by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, then additional professional songwriters like Neil Diamond or Neil Sedaka, with instruments played by session musicians but Dolenz, Nesmith and Tork would eventually also perform on Monkees records.

After the show was cancelled in 1968, The Monkees continued on as a real band.

The ‘Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkees’ show setlist:

Set 1:

(Theme From) The Monkees (from The Monkees, 1966)

Last Train to Clarksville (from The Monkees, 1966)

Saturday’s Child (from The Monkees, 1966)

Different Drum (from Mike Nesmith’s And The Hits Just Keep on Comin’, 1972)

Michael Nesmith Tribute Video

Papa Gene’s Blues (from The Monkees, 1966)

She (from More of the Monkees, 1967)

Mary, Mary (from More of the Monkees, 1967)

Let’s Dance On (from The Monkees, 1966)

Davy Jones Tribute Video

Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow) (from More of the Monkees, 1967)

Sometime in the Morning (from More of the Monkees, 1967)

A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You (single, 1967)

The Girl I Knew Somewhere (b-side of A Little Bit Me A Little Bit You, 1967)

For Pete’s Sake (from Headquarters, 1967)

Randy Scouse Git (from Headquarters, 1967)

Pleasant Valley Sunday (from Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd, 1967)

No Time (from Headquarters, 1967)

Set 2:

Porpoise Song (Theme From “Head”) (from Head soundtrack, 1968)

I’ll Spend My Life With You (from Headquarters, 1967)

Take a Giant Step (from The Monkees, 1966)

Me & Magdelena (from Good Times, 2016)

Peter Tork Tribute Video

Can You Dig It? (from Head soundtrack, 1968)

That Was Then, This Is Now (from The & Now, 1986)

Valleri (from The Birds, The Bees and the Monkees, 1968)

(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone (from More of the Monkees, 1967)

Goin’ Down (from Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd, 1967)

Daydream Believer (from The Birds, The Bees and the Monkees, 1968)

Encore:

Listen to the Band (from The Monkees Present, 1969)

I’m a Believer (from More of the Monkees, 1967)

