 Micky Dolenz, The Last Surviving Monkee, Tours In Honour of His Friends and Band Mates - Noise11.com
The Monkees with Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz perform at the Palais in St Kilda as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Wednesday 7 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Micky Dolenz The Monkees. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Micky Dolenz, The Last Surviving Monkee, Tours In Honour of His Friends and Band Mates

by Paul Cashmere on May 12, 2022

in News

At age 77, Micky Dolenz is the last surviving member of The Monkees. Davy Jones died 29 February 2012, Peter Tork passed 21 February 2019 and Mike Nesmith died 10 December 2021.

Dolenz started tour his ‘Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkees’ shows in March and includes tributes to each of his late friends.

Dolenz, Jones, Tork and Nesmith came together in 1965 for an American television series to capitalize on the success of the Beatles. Initially, the songs were written for the show by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, then additional professional songwriters like Neil Diamond or Neil Sedaka, with instruments played by session musicians but Dolenz, Nesmith and Tork would eventually also perform on Monkees records.

After the show was cancelled in 1968, The Monkees continued on as a real band.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Micky Dolenz.

The ‘Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkees’ show setlist:

Set 1:
(Theme From) The Monkees (from The Monkees, 1966)
Last Train to Clarksville (from The Monkees, 1966)
Saturday’s Child (from The Monkees, 1966)
Different Drum (from Mike Nesmith’s And The Hits Just Keep on Comin’, 1972)
Michael Nesmith Tribute Video
Papa Gene’s Blues (from The Monkees, 1966)
She (from More of the Monkees, 1967)
Mary, Mary (from More of the Monkees, 1967)
Let’s Dance On (from The Monkees, 1966)
Davy Jones Tribute Video
Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow) (from More of the Monkees, 1967)
Sometime in the Morning (from More of the Monkees, 1967)
A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You (single, 1967)
The Girl I Knew Somewhere (b-side of A Little Bit Me A Little Bit You, 1967)
For Pete’s Sake (from Headquarters, 1967)
Randy Scouse Git (from Headquarters, 1967)
Pleasant Valley Sunday (from Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd, 1967)
No Time (from Headquarters, 1967)

Set 2:
Porpoise Song (Theme From “Head”) (from Head soundtrack, 1968)
I’ll Spend My Life With You (from Headquarters, 1967)
Take a Giant Step (from The Monkees, 1966)
Me & Magdelena (from Good Times, 2016)
Peter Tork Tribute Video
Can You Dig It? (from Head soundtrack, 1968)
That Was Then, This Is Now (from The & Now, 1986)
Valleri (from The Birds, The Bees and the Monkees, 1968)
(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone (from More of the Monkees, 1967)
Goin’ Down (from Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd, 1967)
Daydream Believer (from The Birds, The Bees and the Monkees, 1968)

Encore:
Listen to the Band (from The Monkees Present, 1969)
I’m a Believer (from More of the Monkees, 1967)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Are Diana Ross and Tame Impala Collaborating?

Diana Ross and Tame Impala seemingly have a new album "coming soon".

2 days ago
Mickey Gilley
Country Legend Mickey Gilley Dies At Age 86

Country great Mickey Gilley has died at the age of 86.

4 days ago
Girl From The North Country - Lisa McCune, Peter Carroll, Peter Kowitz, photo by Daniel Boud
‘Girl From The North Country’ Implants The Music of Bob Dylan Into A Heartbreaking 1930s Story

There are two reasons to see ‘Girl From The North Country’ – the story and the music. Both are independent of each other.

6 days ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Wants The Rolling Stones To Play On Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton wants to make a rock album with The Rolling Stones.

6 days ago
The Beatles and India
The Beatles And India To Be Released As DVD

‘The Beatles and India’, a document on the time The Beatles spent in India in 1966, will be released as a DVD in June.

May 5, 2022
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder To Receive Legal Defence Fund Icon Award

Stevie Wonder is set to receive the inaugural Icon Award at an upcoming Legal Defence Fund event.

May 4, 2022
Paul McCartney in Spokane photo Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Is Soundchecking In Seattle And This Is What He Is Playing

Paul McCartney is putting on another show at Soundcheck in Seattle ahead of his second Got Back concert tonight.

May 3, 2022