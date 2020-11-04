Monkees Producer Chip Douglas Is Working On A Davy Jones Christmas Album - Noise11.com

A new album of Davy Jones Christmas songs ‘It’s Christmas Time Once More’ is coming on November 13 and The Monkees’ producer Chip Douglas is behind it.

Douglas produced The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’, the first Monkees albums to feature all four members playing on the record. Up until they, The Monkees were television show actors and studio musicians played on the first two records.

Chip Douglas, a former member of Modern Folk Quartet and The Turtles was brought in to produce ‘Headquarters’.

Douglas matched The Monkees with John Stewart for ‘Daybream Believer’ and Harry Nilsson, who provided ‘Cuddly Toy’.

In 1969, Douglas was the partner of Linda Ronstadt. He produced her debut album ‘Hand Sown … Home Grown’. Linda had her first hit with Monkee Michael Nesmith’s Different Drum’.

The Davy Jones’ ‘It’s Christmas Time Once More’ will feature ‘White Christmas’, recorded at Douglas’ home in 1967. There is also a version of the same song with Davy’s daughter Annabel.

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees also contributes to the album.

Davy Jones’ ‘It’s Christmas Time Once More’ will be released on 13 November, 2020.

