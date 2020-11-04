 Monkees Producer Chip Douglas Is Working On A Davy Jones Christmas Album - Noise11.com
Davy Jones Its Christmas Time Once More

Monkees Producer Chip Douglas Is Working On A Davy Jones Christmas Album

by Paul Cashmere on November 4, 2020

in News

A new album of Davy Jones Christmas songs ‘It’s Christmas Time Once More’ is coming on November 13 and The Monkees’ producer Chip Douglas is behind it.

Douglas produced The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’, the first Monkees albums to feature all four members playing on the record. Up until they, The Monkees were television show actors and studio musicians played on the first two records.

Chip Douglas, a former member of Modern Folk Quartet and The Turtles was brought in to produce ‘Headquarters’.

Douglas matched The Monkees with John Stewart for ‘Daybream Believer’ and Harry Nilsson, who provided ‘Cuddly Toy’.

In 1969, Douglas was the partner of Linda Ronstadt. He produced her debut album ‘Hand Sown … Home Grown’. Linda had her first hit with Monkee Michael Nesmith’s Different Drum’.

The Davy Jones’ ‘It’s Christmas Time Once More’ will feature ‘White Christmas’, recorded at Douglas’ home in 1967. There is also a version of the same song with Davy’s daughter Annabel.

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees also contributes to the album.

Davy Jones’ ‘It’s Christmas Time Once More’ will be released on 13 November, 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sean Connery and Karin Dor in You Only Live Twice
Connery, Sean Connery Dies At Aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond in film, has died at age 90.

3 days ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Has Mick Jagger Just Teased A New Rolling Stones Song?

Mick Jagger has teased a new song called ‘Pride Before A Fall’. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a new solo song or a new Rolling Stones song.

6 days ago
Billy Joe Shaver
R.I.P. Billy Joe Shaver at 81

Country legend Billy Joe Shaver has died from a stroke following an undisclosed illness at age 81.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards On Modern Rock

Keith Richards has outright insisted that "new rock 'n’ roll" doesn't exist and he's branded the overuse of synths today as "cheap and corny".

7 days ago
The Seekers Hidden Treasure Vol 2
The Seekers To Release Volume 2 of Hidden Treasures

The Seekers second volume of ‘Hidden Treasures’ is on the way with audio from their New Zealand tour when Judith Durham announced she was leaving the band included on the upcoming album.

October 28, 2020
Genesis
Genesis Reunite For 2021 Tour

Genesis are back together for a planned 2021 tour. In a social media post Genesis have announced, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins have reunited in London and started rehearsals for the forthcoming Genesis The Last Domino? Tour which starts in April.

October 27, 2020
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Teases McCartney III

Paul McCartney has been dropping hints of looming release of a third solo album ‘McCartney III’.

October 21, 2020