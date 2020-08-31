 MTV VMAs 2020 Complete Winners List - Noise11.com
MTV VMAs 2020 Complete Winners List

A full list of winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are as follows:

Video of the Year
The Weeknd, ‘Blinding Lights’

Tricon Award
Lady Gaga

Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga

Song of the Year
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’

PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat

Best Latin
Maluma, ‘Qué Pena’ ft. J Balvin

Best Direction
Taylor Swift, ‘The Man’ (directed by Taylor Swift)

Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’

Best Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Savage’

Video for Good
H.E.R., ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Best R&B
The Weeknd, ‘Blinding Lights’

Best Pop
BTS: ‘ON’

Best Rock
Coldplay, ‘Orphans’

Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’ (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa, ‘Physical’ (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber, ‘Stuck with U’

Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: Unplugged at Home

Best K-Pop
BTS, ‘ON’

Best Group
BTS

Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly, ‘Bloody Valentine’

Best Editing
Miley Cyrus, ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus, ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (art direction: Christian Stone)

Best Choreography
BTS, ‘ON’ (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

