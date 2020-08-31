MTV VMAs 2020 Complete Winners List

A full list of winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are as follows:

Video of the Year

The Weeknd, ‘Blinding Lights’

Tricon Award

Lady Gaga

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Best Latin

Maluma, ‘Qué Pena’ ft. J Balvin

Best Direction

Taylor Swift, ‘The Man’ (directed by Taylor Swift)

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’

Best Hip-Hop

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Savage’

Video for Good

H.E.R., ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Best R&B

The Weeknd, ‘Blinding Lights’

Best Pop

BTS: ‘ON’

Best Rock

Coldplay, ‘Orphans’

Best Cinematography

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’ (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

Best Visual Effects

Dua Lipa, ‘Physical’ (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

Best Music Video From Home

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber, ‘Stuck with U’

Best Quarantine Performance

CNCO: Unplugged at Home

Best K-Pop

BTS, ‘ON’

Best Group

BTS

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly, ‘Bloody Valentine’

Best Editing

Miley Cyrus, ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Best Art Direction

Miley Cyrus, ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (art direction: Christian Stone)

Best Choreography

BTS, ‘ON’ (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

