MTV VMAs 2020 Complete Winners List

A full list of winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are as follows:
Video of the Year
The Weeknd, ‘Blinding Lights’
Tricon Award
Lady Gaga
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Best Latin
Maluma, ‘Qué Pena’ ft. J Balvin
Best Direction
Taylor Swift, ‘The Man’ (directed by Taylor Swift)
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’
Best Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Savage’
Video for Good
H.E.R., ‘I Can’t Breathe’
Best R&B
The Weeknd, ‘Blinding Lights’
Best Pop
BTS: ‘ON’
Best Rock
Coldplay, ‘Orphans’
Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, ‘Rain on Me’ (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)
Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa, ‘Physical’ (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber, ‘Stuck with U’
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: Unplugged at Home
Best K-Pop
BTS, ‘ON’
Best Group
BTS
Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly, ‘Bloody Valentine’
Best Editing
Miley Cyrus, ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus, ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (art direction: Christian Stone)
Best Choreography
BTS, ‘ON’ (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook