Music From The Home Front Proves Australian Music Wins Ratings

by Paul Cashmere on April 26, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

1.159 million Australian’s turned in for Music From The Home Front on Saturday night with the show rating no 1 for under 40 year olds.

Music From The Home Front, broadcast on ANZAC Day across Australia and New Zealand, was equal parts for the heroes who served Australia in wartime and for the heroes who are soldiering the health system during this global COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s music heroes performed the an Australian population in isolation. Over 3 ½ hours, Australia was treated to the energy and comraderie that makes the Australian music industry a national Arts treasure.

Here are some highlights from Saturday night’s show.

Jimmy Barnes – When The War Is Over

Guy Sebastian – Battle Scars

Missy Higgins and Tim Minchin – Carry You

Birds of Tokyo with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra – Unbreakable

Tones & I – Forever Young

Jon Stevens and Andrew Farris – Never Tear Us Apart

Neil Finn – Don’t Dream Its Over

Vance Joy – Lay It On Me

