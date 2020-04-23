Music From The Home Front To Screen On Nine Australia and Three New Zealand

This Saturday night across Music From The Home Front will bring Australian and New Zealand acts live to your lounge room.

News acts added to the bill are Amy & George Sheppard, Dean Lewis, DMA’s, Hayley Mary (The Jezabels), James Morrison, James Reyne, Jessica Hitchcock, Mahalia Barnes, Mark Seymour, Shane Howard, Tim Minchin and William Barton.

That brings the full line-up to:

* just announced

Amy & George Sheppard*

Ben Lee

Birds of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Courtney Barnett

Dave Dobbyn

Dean Lewis*

Delta Goodrem

DMA’s*

G Flip

Hayley Mary (The Jezabels)*

Ian Moss

James Morrison*

James Reyne*

Jessica Hitchcock*

Jimmy Barnes

Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)

Mahalia Barnes*

Mark Seymour*

Marlon Williams

Missy Higgins

Paul Kelly

Shane Howard*

The Rubens

Tim Minchin*

The Wiggles

William Barton*

Vance Joy

Vika & Linda Bull

From the producers:

All artists have volunteered to be involved, however each performance on Music From The Home Front will be paid a fee to contribute to the performers’ time and their costs, with organisers already being told that some artists plan to pass this fee onto their bands and crew or organisations such as music industry charities Support Act (Australia) or MusicHelpsLive (New Zealand). Music From The Home Front will also have information running throughout the evening on ways viewers can support the RSL, Support Act and MusicHelpsLive if household budgets allow. Music From The Home Front brings Australia and New Zealand together in a time of adversity and allows us a moment of respite from our current concerns. Proceedings will kick off on Anzac Day (this Saturday 25 April 2020), from 7.30pm local time on Nine in Australia (9Now at 7.30pm AEST) and in New Zealand tune into Three at 9.30pm NZST (ThreeNow at 9.30pm NZST).

