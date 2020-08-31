Neil Young Covers Bob Dylan For The Times

Neil Young has recorded Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ for his next release, ‘The Times’ EP.
‘The Times’ features 7-songs recorded for Neil’s Fireside Sessions. He has performed five of his classics, updated on of his Living With War tracks and included the Dylan song from his Porch sessions (yes, literally recorded from the porch of Neil’s ranch.
The Times tracklisting:
Alabama
Campaigner
Ohio
The Times They Are A-Changin
Lookin’ For A Leader 2020
Southern Man
Little Wing
Jump in here to listen to ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ and ‘Looking for a Leader 2020’. https://neilyoungarchives.com/info-card?track=t2020_0623_01
