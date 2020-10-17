Neil Young Reveals Details of Archives Volume II Box - Noise11.com

Further details have emerged about Neil Young’s ‘Archives Volume II’ box set.
The 10-disc box will 131 tracks including 12 never before released Neil Young songs. The collection covers the 1972-1976 period with the bands Crazy Horse (Odeon Budokan), The Stray Gators (Tuscaloosa), the Santa Monica Flyers (Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live), Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and The Stills Young Band. It also includes a 252-page hardbound book with hundreds of previously unseen photographs, additional archival materials, a partial tape database, a detailed description of the music, a fold-out timeline of the period.
Volume 2 comes 11 years after volume 1. I once asked Neil’s manager Elliot Roberts when the collection would catch up with a current release. Elliot’s answer was “not in our lifetime’. Sadly, that is already true for him. Elliot passed away in 2019.
You can order Neil Young Archives Volume II here
|Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 track listing:
|* = previously unreleased song
** = new unreleased version
|Disc 1 (1972-1973)
Everybody’s Alone
|• Letter From ‘Nam *
• Monday Morning **
• The Bridge **
• Time Fades Away **
• Come Along and Say You Will *
• Goodbye Christians on the Shore *
• Last Trip to Tulsa
• The Loner **
• Sweet Joni *
• Yonder Stands the Sinner
• L.A. (Story)
• L.A. **
• Human Highway **
|Disc 2 (1973)
Tuscaloosa
|• Here We Are in the Years
• After the Gold Rush
• Out on the Weekend
• Harvest
• Old Man
• Heart of Gold
• Time Fades Away
• Lookout Joe
• New Mama
• Alabama
• Don’t Be Denied
|Disc 3 (1973)
Tonight’s the Night
|• Speakin’ Out Jam **
• Everybody’s Alone **
• Tired Eyes
• Tonight’s the Night
• Mellow My Mind
• World on a String
• Speakin’ Out
• Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *
• Roll Another Number
• New Mama
• Albuquerque
• Tonight’s the Night Part II
|Disc 4 (1973)
Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live
|• Tonight’s the Night
• Mellow My Mind
• World on a String
• Speakin’ Out
• Albuquerque
• New Mama
• Roll Another Number
• Tired Eyes
• Tonight’s the Night Part II
• Walk On
• The Losing End **
|Disc 5 (1974)
Walk On
|• Winterlong
• Walk On
• Bad Fog of Loneliness **
• Borrowed Tune
• Traces **
• For the Turnstiles
• Ambulance Blues
• Motion Pictures
• On the Beach
• Revolution Blues
• Vampire Blues
• Greensleeves *
|Disc 6 (1974)
The Old Homestead
|• Love/Art Blues **
• Through My Sails **
• Homefires *
• Pardon My Heart **
• Hawaiian Sunrise **
• LA Girls and Ocean Boys *
• Pushed It Over the End **
• On the Beach **
• Vacancy **
• One More Sign **
• Frozen Man *
• Give Me Strength **
• Bad News Comes to Town **
• Changing Highways **
• Love/Art Blues **
• The Old Homestead
• Daughters *
• Deep Forbidden Lake
• Love/Art Blues **
|Disc 7 (1974)
Homegrown
|• Separate Ways
• Try
• Mexico
• Love Is a Rose
• Homegrown
• Florida
• Kansas
• We Don’t Smoke It No More
• White Line
• Vacancy
• Little Wing
• Star of Bethlehem
|Disc 8 (1975)
Dume
|• Ride My Llama **
• Cortez the Killer
• Don’t Cry No Tears
• Born to Run *
• Barstool Blues
• Danger Bird
• Stupid Girl
• Kansas **
• Powderfinger **
• Hawaii **
• Drive Back
• Lookin’ for a Love
• Pardon My Heart
• Too Far Gone **
• Pocahontas **
• No One Seems to Know **
|Disc 9 (1976)
Look Out for My Love
|• Like a Hurricane
• Lotta Love
• Lookin’ for a Love
• Separate Ways **
• Let It Shine **
• Long May You Run
• Fontainebleau
• Traces **
• Mellow My Mind **
• Midnight on the Bay **
• Stringman **
• Mediterranean *
• Ocean Girl **
• Midnight on the Bay **
• Human Highway **
|Disc 10 (1976)
Odeon Budokan
|• The Old Laughing Lady **
• After the Gold Rush **
• Too Far Gone **
• Old Man **
• Stringman **
• Don’t Cry No Tears **
• Cowgirl in the Sand **
• Lotta Love **
• Drive Back **
• Cortez the Killer **
