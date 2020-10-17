Neil Young Reveals Details of Archives Volume II Box - Noise11.com

Further details have emerged about Neil Young’s ‘Archives Volume II’ box set.

The 10-disc box will 131 tracks including 12 never before released Neil Young songs. The collection covers the 1972-1976 period with the bands Crazy Horse (Odeon Budokan), The Stray Gators (Tuscaloosa), the Santa Monica Flyers (Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live), Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and The Stills Young Band. It also includes a 252-page hardbound book with hundreds of previously unseen photographs, additional archival materials, a partial tape database, a detailed description of the music, a fold-out timeline of the period.

Volume 2 comes 11 years after volume 1. I once asked Neil’s manager Elliot Roberts when the collection would catch up with a current release. Elliot’s answer was “not in our lifetime’. Sadly, that is already true for him. Elliot passed away in 2019.

You can order Neil Young Archives Volume II here

Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 track listing: * = previously unreleased song

** = new unreleased version Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone • Letter From ‘Nam *

• Monday Morning **

• The Bridge **

• Time Fades Away **

• Come Along and Say You Will *

• Goodbye Christians on the Shore *

• Last Trip to Tulsa

• The Loner **

• Sweet Joni *

• Yonder Stands the Sinner

• L.A. (Story)

• L.A. **

• Human Highway **

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa • Here We Are in the Years

• After the Gold Rush

• Out on the Weekend

• Harvest

• Old Man

• Heart of Gold

• Time Fades Away

• Lookout Joe

• New Mama

• Alabama

• Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s the Night • Speakin’ Out Jam **

• Everybody’s Alone **

• Tired Eyes

• Tonight’s the Night

• Mellow My Mind

• World on a String

• Speakin’ Out

• Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

• Roll Another Number

• New Mama

• Albuquerque

• Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live • Tonight’s the Night

• Mellow My Mind

• World on a String

• Speakin’ Out

• Albuquerque

• New Mama

• Roll Another Number

• Tired Eyes

• Tonight’s the Night Part II

• Walk On

• The Losing End **

Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On • Winterlong

• Walk On

• Bad Fog of Loneliness **

• Borrowed Tune

• Traces **

• For the Turnstiles

• Ambulance Blues

• Motion Pictures

• On the Beach

• Revolution Blues

• Vampire Blues

• Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead • Love/Art Blues **

• Through My Sails **

• Homefires *

• Pardon My Heart **

• Hawaiian Sunrise **

• LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

• Pushed It Over the End **

• On the Beach **

• Vacancy **

• One More Sign **

• Frozen Man *

• Give Me Strength **

• Bad News Comes to Town **

• Changing Highways **

• Love/Art Blues **

• The Old Homestead

• Daughters *

• Deep Forbidden Lake

• Love/Art Blues **

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown • Separate Ways

• Try

• Mexico

• Love Is a Rose

• Homegrown

• Florida

• Kansas

• We Don’t Smoke It No More

• White Line

• Vacancy

• Little Wing

• Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume • Ride My Llama **

• Cortez the Killer

• Don’t Cry No Tears

• Born to Run *

• Barstool Blues

• Danger Bird

• Stupid Girl

• Kansas **

• Powderfinger **

• Hawaii **

• Drive Back

• Lookin’ for a Love

• Pardon My Heart

• Too Far Gone **

• Pocahontas **

• No One Seems to Know **

Disc 9 (1976)

Look Out for My Love • Like a Hurricane

• Lotta Love

• Lookin’ for a Love

• Separate Ways **

• Let It Shine **

• Long May You Run

• Fontainebleau

• Traces **

• Mellow My Mind **

• Midnight on the Bay **

• Stringman **

• Mediterranean *

• Ocean Girl **

• Midnight on the Bay **

• Human Highway **

Disc 10 (1976)

Odeon Budokan • The Old Laughing Lady **

• After the Gold Rush **

• Too Far Gone **

• Old Man **

• Stringman **

• Don’t Cry No Tears **

• Cowgirl in the Sand **

• Lotta Love **

• Drive Back **

• Cortez the Killer **

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments