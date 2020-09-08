Nominate a Mate Grants For Something Great In Music Closes Sunday

The Nominate a Mate to receive a $1500 grant for something great they have done in music closes this Sunday, 13 September.

The grant is offered from America Express who have put up $1,000,000 for the Music Backers Fund for the Australian Music Industry. As part of the project members of the public can nominate people they know in the industry who have shown an ongoing commitment to help keep the industry alive.

“When the lockdown led to shutdowns and closures, those within the music industry were some of the first to feel the harsh impacts of the pandemic and are likely to be among the last to fully recover too, financially and mentally,“ said music industry spokesperson and Support Act CEO, Clive Miller.

“Seeing a 883 per cent increase in music workers accessing crisis relief and a 52 per cent increase in those accessing the Wellbeing Helpline since the outbreak really cements the fact that an ongoing range of support is needed for those working within the industry,” Miller added.

You can Nominate a Mate through to 11:59pm this Sunday, 13 September 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments