Northlane Test Positive To Covid Causing Full Tilt Festival Queensland To Be Postponed - Noise11.com

The Full Tilt Festival for Queensland has been postponed after the members of the headline band Northlane tested positive to Covid-19.

A statement from the promoter:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce that Full Tilt Festival in Brisbane will be postponed due to members of Northlane, their touring party and a number of other artists on the bill all testing positive to Covid-19 this morning.

“Despite our best efforts, some of us even isolating over the Christmas and new year period. As of this morning we’ve had multiple people in our touring party test positive to Covid-19.

We feel for the organisers, we feel for the staff, our crew, our fans and the other artists, some of which we know have traveled far and wide to attend.

We did our absolute best, but we couldn’t make magic happen this time. We look forward to seeing you again soon once we’ve recovered.” Josh Smith, Northlane

We appreciate all your support and patience during this time and sincerely thank all the staff, agents, managers, artists, venue and crew who have worked tirelessly on this Festival to try and make it happen.

The rescheduled date for Full Tilt Brisbane is Saturday 23 April with all tickets remaining valid. We encourage everyone to hang on to your tickets and we cannot wait to see you all in the pit!