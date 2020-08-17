 Ozzy Osbourne Says Coronavirus May Have Ended His Touring Days - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Says Coronavirus May Have Ended His Touring Days

by Music-News.com on August 18, 2020

in News

Ozzy Osbourne thinks the coronavirus pandemic might stop him from performing another gig.

Osbourne is desperate to finish his No More Tours II dates, but he doubts whether he’ll ever be able to because of the health crisis.

Ozzy – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 – said: “Even if I could, I cannot work anyway because of the fucking pandemic.

“If we do not get this thing under control we ain’t ever going to do a gig.”

Ozzy has been at home in Los Angeles throughout the pandemic, but he’s still terrified of getting the disease.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: “I was sitting in the kitchen and I suddenly broke out into a cold sweat and I thought: ‘This is the first sign.’

“In 30 seconds I was like: ‘I have the coronavirus, I’m going to die, my family is going to die and the dogs will end up with everything.'”

Meanwhile, Ozzy previously admitted he’s making “a slow recovery” from the health problems he encountered in 2019.

The Black Sabbath rocker suffered a fall, underwent neck surgery, and was hospitalised with the flu last year – and at one stage, he was “convinced” he was dying.

Ozzy said: “I’m not back to 100 percent. I’m about 75 percent there, but it’s such a slow recovery.

“Spine surgery is bad news, man. I’ve been in such a bad state with pain; I’m still having a lot of pain. There was a point I was convinced that I was dying. I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery.

“I thought they were all hiding it from me.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

