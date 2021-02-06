Patricia Dorsey, Wife of Englebert Humperdinck, Passes From Covid - Noise11.com

Patricia Dorsey, since 1964 the wife of music legend Engelbert Humperdinck, has passed away after recently testing positive to Covid-19.

This is an especially sad story for me to have to write. Engelbert and Patricia’s son Scott Dorsey is a very close friend of mine and I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with Engelbert over the years.

Engelbert married Patricia Healey in 1964, three years before his first hit ‘Release Me’ made him an international star. Their marriage is one of the entertainment industries true love stories. As his career grew so did the love and the couple soon became a family with the addition of three sons, Scott, Jason and Bradley and daughter Louise.

In 2017 the family announced that Patricia has succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease.

On January 27 Engelbert announced that he and Patricia, their son Bradley and two care workers had tested positive to Covid-19. On February 4 Engelbert asked for prayers for his ailing wife.

My sincerest condolences to my friend Engelbert and Scott, and the family. Scott, who lives in Australia, was unable to travel to the United States to be with his mother but was able to have a presence in the room with his mother via video streaming as she passed.

In a statement from the family, Engelbert says:

Dear Friends, Please forgive the silence, after the unbelievable response to our plea for prayers. Our family is heartbroken over the loss of my darling wife. Last night , she slipped softly away, as if by Gods clockwork. The last rites were given just before our usual prayers at the 8pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul. It was 4am for him.

We were so grateful to have him gently lead Popea through this last chapter, with a familiar voice and such love.

She was surrounded by our children, Louise, Jason, Brad, with Scott on FaceTime. Her longtime caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier on us all. Her earthly limitations no longer hold her down as she is freely running the glorious gardens of Heaven, reunited with so many loved ones. We prayed as a family, blessed her with the water from Lourdes and off she went… ushered into the arms of Jesus with help from the generous heart filled prayers from all around the world. I thank those who reached out in what we now know were her final days, and sent energy, love and words of deep connection to a loving God. He will be the ultimate Caregiver of peace and love. Patricia battle with Alzheimer’s was brave from the very beginning. She never resisted as we tried to leave no stone unturned. We love you beyond words, forever and always. It is slipping now into the minutes of a full day without you. Goodnight my baby.

Dear Friends, Please forgive the silence, after the unbelievable response to our plea for prayers.

Posted by Engelbert Humperdinck on Friday, 5 February 2021



