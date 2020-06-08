Platinum Parade Create 8-Year Old Climate Change Superhero for ‘Another World’ Video

8-year-old Ryan Wainwright is the mini-Superhero in the new Platinum Parade ‘Another World’ video.

In his adventures Ryan addresses Climate Change accelerators like deforestation, fires and air and ocean pollution.

Platinum Parade co-founders Mark and Andry created ‘Another World’ to continue the message of climate change. Mark and Andry co-wrote, co-produced and mastered ‘Another World’ which features Swedish singer Ana Roze on vocals.

The Platinum Parade ‘Another World’ video was made in Melbourne by director Tim Hehir of Video Cowboys.

Platinum Parade is the new project from Mark and Andry. The pair met at a music school in Box Hill. Mark also has a background in business via Harvard Business School and Melbourne Business School.

Andry is from Indonesia and has scored a few hits himself across Asia. Platinum Parade plan to release songs in English and Bahasa Indonesian.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments