Pseudo Echo Reschedule Non-Victoria Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Canham Pseudo Echo at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pseudo Echo Reschedule Non-Victoria Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2021

in News

Pseudo Echo have had to change their upcoming ‘1990 The Lost Album Demos’ tour dates outside of Victoria into 2022 because of Covid restrictions.

In a statement Brian Canham announced, “To our loyal fans, due to border closures and COVID restrictions beyond our control, Pseudo Echo have been forced to reschedule our 2021 National Tour. Due to limited venue availability, all dates (excluding Melbourne which is going ahead as planned) have been moved to Feb 2022.

“We hope we can see you all again soon. Until then, stay safe and keep up to date with us on our socials.”

REVISED TOUR DATES
2021 AUGUST
Saturday 14th Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC (REMAINS UNCHANGED)

2022 FEBRUARY
Friday 4th The Astor, Perth, WA
Friday 11th The Triffid, Brisane, QLD
Saturday 19th The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Saturday 26th The Factory, Sydney, NSW

