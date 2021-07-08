Pseudo Echo Reschedule Non-Victoria Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Pseudo Echo have had to change their upcoming ‘1990 The Lost Album Demos’ tour dates outside of Victoria into 2022 because of Covid restrictions.

In a statement Brian Canham announced, “To our loyal fans, due to border closures and COVID restrictions beyond our control, Pseudo Echo have been forced to reschedule our 2021 National Tour. Due to limited venue availability, all dates (excluding Melbourne which is going ahead as planned) have been moved to Feb 2022.

“We hope we can see you all again soon. Until then, stay safe and keep up to date with us on our socials.”

REVISED TOUR DATES

2021 AUGUST

Saturday 14th Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC (REMAINS UNCHANGED)

2022 FEBRUARY

Friday 4th The Astor, Perth, WA

Friday 11th The Triffid, Brisane, QLD

Saturday 19th The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 26th The Factory, Sydney, NSW

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments