Queen Could Have A UK No 1 … And We Mean Queen Elizabeth, Not Queen then Band - Noise11.com

 Queen Could Have A UK No 1 … And We Mean Queen Elizabeth, Not Queen then Band
Alfie Boe - Photo By Ros O'Gorman noise11.com images

Alfie Boe - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Queen Could Have A UK No 1 … And We Mean Queen Elizabeth, Not Queen then Band

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2022

in News

A new version of ‘God Save The Queen’ by Sarah Brightman and Alfie Boe could give Queen Elizabeth II a number one in the UK in coming weeks.

The Brightman/Boe version is being released for the Queen’s Jubilee. Queen Lizzy of Buckinghuge Palace was coronated in on 2 June 1952, 70 years ago this year.

Boe and Brightman’s version is backed by a remaster of the original 1953 anthem sung at the coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Warner Music will release the new version of ‘God Save The Queen’ by Sarah Brightman and Alfie Boe on 27 May 2022.

