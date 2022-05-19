Queen Could Have A UK No 1 … And We Mean Queen Elizabeth, Not Queen then Band - Noise11.com

A new version of ‘God Save The Queen’ by Sarah Brightman and Alfie Boe could give Queen Elizabeth II a number one in the UK in coming weeks.

The Brightman/Boe version is being released for the Queen’s Jubilee. Queen Lizzy of Buckinghuge Palace was coronated in on 2 June 1952, 70 years ago this year.

Boe and Brightman’s version is backed by a remaster of the original 1953 anthem sung at the coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Warner Music will release the new version of ‘God Save The Queen’ by Sarah Brightman and Alfie Boe on 27 May 2022.

