 R.I.P. Bass Player Tim Bogert at 76 - Noise11.com
Beck Bogert Appice Tim Bogert left

Beck Bogert & Appice (left to right Tim Bogert, Jeff Beck, Carmine Appice)

R.I.P. Bass Player Tim Bogert at 76

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2021

in News

One-time Vanilla Fudge and Jeff Beck Group bass player Tim Bogert has passed away at the age of 76.

Tim was an original member of Vanilla Fudge, performing their acid rock cover of the Motown hit ‘You Keep Me Hangin’ On’.

In 1972, Tim Bogert and Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice formed Beck, Bogert & Appice with Jeff Beck. Together they recorded just one studio album, ‘Beck, Bogert & Appice’, released in 1973.

Bogert also played with Bo Diddley for his ‘20th Anniversary of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ album on 1975.

Tim was a member of Bobby & The Midnites, the side-project of Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. In 1999 he was honored on the Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame.

Tim retired from touring in 2008. In 2011 he released the album ‘Vargas, Bogert & Appice’ with Spanish guitarist Javier Vargas. He also participated in the Hollywood Monsters albums ‘Big Trouble’ (2014) and ‘Capture The Sun’ (2016).

Tim Bogert died after a battle with cancer.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

