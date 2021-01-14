R.I.P. Bass Player Tim Bogert at 76 - Noise11.com

One-time Vanilla Fudge and Jeff Beck Group bass player Tim Bogert has passed away at the age of 76.

Tim was an original member of Vanilla Fudge, performing their acid rock cover of the Motown hit ‘You Keep Me Hangin’ On’.

In 1972, Tim Bogert and Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice formed Beck, Bogert & Appice with Jeff Beck. Together they recorded just one studio album, ‘Beck, Bogert & Appice’, released in 1973.

Bogert also played with Bo Diddley for his ‘20th Anniversary of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ album on 1975.

Tim was a member of Bobby & The Midnites, the side-project of Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. In 1999 he was honored on the Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame.

Tim retired from touring in 2008. In 2011 he released the album ‘Vargas, Bogert & Appice’ with Spanish guitarist Javier Vargas. He also participated in the Hollywood Monsters albums ‘Big Trouble’ (2014) and ‘Capture The Sun’ (2016).

Tim Bogert died after a battle with cancer.

