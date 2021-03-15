R.I.P. Doug Parkinson Dies At Age 74 - Noise11.com

Australian soul singer Doug Parkinson has passed away at age 74.

Doug had a number of bands in the mid 60s before forming Doug Parkinson In Focus and scoring a Top 5 hit in Australia in 1969 with a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Dear Prudence’.

Doug’s next hit was the double A-side ‘Without You/Hair’ peaking at number 4 in 1969.

In 1979 he returned with another hit cover ‘I’ll Be Around’.

He went Top 20 in 1981 with ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Sun (Anymore).

Doug was part of the all-star Australian cast of the first production of Tommy in 1973. He played Hawker. That show also featured Daryl Braithwaite (as Tommy), Bobby Bright, Linda George, Colleen Hewett, Jim Keays, Ian Meldrum (as Uncle Ernie in Sydney only), Billy Thorpe, Wendy Saddington, Broderick Smith and Ross Wilson. Doug also played Herod in a 1973 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Doug’s solo debut was a cover of ‘No Regrets’.

Doug was just days away from his first gig since Covid. He was scheduled to play in Adelaide this Thursday and had dates through until August.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments