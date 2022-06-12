Ringo Starr Tour Sidelined As Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather Catch Covid - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr has been forced to postpone his current Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band tour after band members Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter caught Covid.

The tour started on 27 May. The 12 remaining dates have been postponed until September.

Ringo was two nights into three sold-out shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre when Winter caught Covid and at that point the band planned to continue without him. But when Lukather went down, so did a chunk of the setlist.

The All-Starr Band 2022 is Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men At Work), Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto), Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart (Average White Band ) and Edgar Winter (Edgar Winter Group).

The Ringo Starr & The All-Star Band Setlist 2022 is:

Matchbox (Ringo Starr)

It Don’t Come Easy (Ringo Starr)

What Goes On (Ringo Starr)

Free Ride (Edgar Winter)

Rosanna (Steve Lukather)

Pick Up the Pieces (Hamish Stuart)

Down Under (Colin Hay)

Boys (Ringo Starr)

I’m the Greatest (Ringo Starr)

Yellow Submarine (Ringo Starr)

Cut the Cake (Hamish Stuart)

Frankenstein (Edgar Winter)

Octopus’s Garden (Ringo Starr)

Back Off Boogaloo (Ringo Starr)

Overkill (Colin Hay)

Africa (Steve Lukather)

Work to Do (Hamish Stuart)

I Wanna Be Your Man (Ringo Starr)

Johnny B. Goode (Edgar Winter)

Who Can It Be Now? (Colin Hay)

Hold the Line (Steve Lukather)

Photograph (Ringo Starr)

Act Naturally (Ringo Starr)

With a Little Help From My Friends (Ringo Starr)

In a statement Ringo said, “We are so sorry to let the fans down. It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall”.

New dates for the rescheduled shows are still being worked out.

The tour is now looking like:

TBD September/was June 11 Easton, PA – State Theater

TBD September/ was June 12 Providence, RI – PPAC

TBD September/ was June 14 Baltimore, MD – Modell Lyric

TBD September/ was June 15 Baltimore, MD – Modell Lyric

TBD September/ was June 17 Lenox, MA – Tanglewood

TBD September/ was June 18 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Arena

TBD September/ was June 19 Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Theater

TBD September/ was June 21 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

TBD September/ was June 22 Atlanta, GA – Cobb Center

TBD September/ was June 24 St Augustine, FL – The AMP

TBD September/ was June 25 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock

TBD September/ was June 26 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 23 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amp

September 24 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Etess Arena

September 26 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell

September 27 Kingston, Ontario – Leon’s Centre

September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino

October 1 New Buffalo, Mi – Four Winds Casino

October 2 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagon Events Centre

October 11 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

October 12 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Hall

October 14 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic Center

October 15 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amp

October 16 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater

October 19 Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional

October 20 Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional

