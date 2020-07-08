 Ringo Starr Turns 80 With An All-Starr Party - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman

Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman

Ringo Starr Turns 80 With An All-Starr Party

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2020

in News

Ringo Starr is the first Beatle to turn 80 years old and he celebrated by streaming in his famous friends for an all-Starr performance.

Ringo Starr’s Big Birthday Show featured some collaborations, a few mass gatherings and a few vintage clips.

On ‘Give Me Love’ Ringo and band were joined online by Rodney Crowell, Willie Nelson, Peter Frampton, Steve Earle, Michael McDonald, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Keb’ Mo’, Jeff Bridges, T. Bone Burnett and Ray Wyle Hubbard.

Ringo joined Sheila E and Lenny Kravitz for ‘Come Together’, Ben Harper and Dave Grohl got together for a new song we think might be called ‘I’m Down and Out’ and Ringo’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh joined him at home and performed ‘Boys’.

Ringo’s wife Maureen, her sister (and Joe’s wife Maureen), David Lynch, Ron Howard, Nils Lofgren, Sir Bog Geldof (looking more like Sire Bob Gandalf) and Olivia Harrison and Mick Fleetwood popped up through the show to wish Ringo a happy 80th.

Fun Fact: Mick Fleetwood and George Harrison were brothers-in-law. Mick’s first wife was Jenny Boyd, George’s first wife Patty Boyd’s sister. Jenny Boyd was also the Jennifer who Donovan wrote ‘Jennifer Juniper’ about.

Watch Ringo Starr’s Big Birthday Show here:

Ringo Starr’s Big Birthday Show setlist:

Ringo Starr – It Don’t Come Easy
Sheila E and Lenny Kravitz with Ringo Starr– Come Together
Sheryl Crow – All You Need Is Love
Joe Walsh – Boys
Ben Harper and Dave Grohl – I’m Down and Out
Ringo Starr and friends – Give More Love
Gary Clark Jr – Come Together
Ringo Starr – With A Little Help From My Friends
Paul McCartney – Helter Skelter

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Objects To His Songs At Trump Rally

Neil Young has stated he is 'not OK' with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend event.

1 day ago
Ennio Morricone
Composer Ennio Morricone Dies At Age 91

Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s most famous soundtrack composers, has died at the age of 91.

2 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman
Ringo Starr To Celebrate 80th Birthday With All-Starr Streaming Party

Ringo Starr will become the first Beatle to pass the benchmark 80th birthday on 7 July and will celebrate like a superStarr.

6 days ago
Aretha Franklin RESPECT
Aretha Franklin’s Niece Loves The Respect Trailer

Aretha Franklin's niece has gushed over Jennifer Hudson's portrayal of the late singer in Respect, the forthcoming biopic of Franklin's life.

July 1, 2020
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Issue Trump With Cease and Desist Over Songs

The Rolling Stones have issued a Cease and Desist order to the trump campaign for its unauthorized use of their music at his rallies.

June 29, 2020
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty and Sons and Daughter Perform Iso ‘Blue Moon Nights’

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty is continuing his isolation performances with the family doing ‘Blue Moon Nights’ this week.

June 29, 2020
The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Jagger Says Bono Scared Him About Playing Glastonbury

Mick Jagger was nervous ahead of the Rolling Stones' Glastonbury debut in 2013 because Bono had warned him it was one of the toughest gigs around.

June 29, 2020