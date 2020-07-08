Ringo Starr Turns 80 With An All-Starr Party

Ringo Starr is the first Beatle to turn 80 years old and he celebrated by streaming in his famous friends for an all-Starr performance.

Ringo Starr’s Big Birthday Show featured some collaborations, a few mass gatherings and a few vintage clips.

On ‘Give Me Love’ Ringo and band were joined online by Rodney Crowell, Willie Nelson, Peter Frampton, Steve Earle, Michael McDonald, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Keb’ Mo’, Jeff Bridges, T. Bone Burnett and Ray Wyle Hubbard.

Ringo joined Sheila E and Lenny Kravitz for ‘Come Together’, Ben Harper and Dave Grohl got together for a new song we think might be called ‘I’m Down and Out’ and Ringo’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh joined him at home and performed ‘Boys’.

Ringo’s wife Maureen, her sister (and Joe’s wife Maureen), David Lynch, Ron Howard, Nils Lofgren, Sir Bog Geldof (looking more like Sire Bob Gandalf) and Olivia Harrison and Mick Fleetwood popped up through the show to wish Ringo a happy 80th.

Fun Fact: Mick Fleetwood and George Harrison were brothers-in-law. Mick’s first wife was Jenny Boyd, George’s first wife Patty Boyd’s sister. Jenny Boyd was also the Jennifer who Donovan wrote ‘Jennifer Juniper’ about.

Watch Ringo Starr’s Big Birthday Show here:

Ringo Starr’s Big Birthday Show setlist:

Ringo Starr – It Don’t Come Easy

Sheila E and Lenny Kravitz with Ringo Starr– Come Together

Sheryl Crow – All You Need Is Love

Joe Walsh – Boys

Ben Harper and Dave Grohl – I’m Down and Out

Ringo Starr and friends – Give More Love

Gary Clark Jr – Come Together

Ringo Starr – With A Little Help From My Friends

Paul McCartney – Helter Skelter

