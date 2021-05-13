 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees React To 2021 Induction - Noise11.com
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees React To 2021 Induction

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 14, 2021

Most of the artists to be inducted into the Class of 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have reacted through social media. Well, everyone except Jay-Z.

Complete List Of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Performers Category:

Foo Fighters

Jay-Z

The Go-Go’s

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Ahmet Ertegun Award (given to non-performing music industry professionals)
Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award
LL Cool J
Billy Preston
Randy Rhoads

Early Influence Award
Kraftwerk
Gil Scott-Heron
Charley Patton

Those who missed out this year include Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Dionne Warwick.

The Rock and Roll of Fame inductions will take place on October 30, 2021.

