Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees React To 2021 Induction - Noise11.com

Most of the artists to be inducted into the Class of 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have reacted through social media. Well, everyone except Jay-Z.

Complete List Of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Performers Category:

Foo Fighters

Holy shit! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!! pic.twitter.com/HgHrD9HtWP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 12, 2021

Jay-Z

The Go-Go’s

We are so EXCITED to announce that we will be … inducted into the 2021 Rock Hall of Fame!! 🤩💖🎶 Women have always been a vital part of the ever changing music business and we are so proud to have our success story honored and recognized by the @rockhall and our wonderful fans! pic.twitter.com/7q175tQjQU — The Go-Go's (@officialgogos) May 12, 2021

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

I am absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years! Love, Tina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5IY9WQPsv7 — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) May 12, 2021

Ahmet Ertegun Award (given to non-performing music industry professionals)

Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Early Influence Award

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott-Heron

Charley Patton

Those who missed out this year include Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Dionne Warwick.

The Rock and Roll of Fame inductions will take place on October 30, 2021.

