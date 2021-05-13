Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees React To 2021 Induction - Noise11.com

Most of the artists to be inducted into the Class of 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have reacted through social media. Well, everyone except Jay-Z.
Complete List Of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Performers Category:
Foo Fighters
Holy shit! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!! pic.twitter.com/HgHrD9HtWP
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 12, 2021
Jay-Z
The Go-Go’s
We are so EXCITED to announce that we will be … inducted into the 2021 Rock Hall of Fame!! 🤩💖🎶 Women have always been a vital part of the ever changing music business and we are so proud to have our success story honored and recognized by the @rockhall and our wonderful fans! pic.twitter.com/7q175tQjQU
— The Go-Go's (@officialgogos) May 12, 2021
Carole King
#RockHall2021 pic.twitter.com/B5QuilR40L
— Carole King (@Carole_King) May 12, 2021
Todd Rundgren
— Todd Rundgren (@toddrundgren) May 12, 2021
Tina Turner
I am absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years! Love, Tina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5IY9WQPsv7
— TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) May 12, 2021
Ahmet Ertegun Award (given to non-performing music industry professionals)
Clarence Avant
Musical Excellence Award
LL Cool J
Billy Preston
Randy Rhoads
Early Influence Award
Kraftwerk
Gil Scott-Heron
Charley Patton
Those who missed out this year include Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Dionne Warwick.
The Rock and Roll of Fame inductions will take place on October 30, 2021.
