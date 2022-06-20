Roger Daltrey To Go On Tour With Two Townshends - Noise11.com

Roger Daltrey will be joined by his The Who bandmate Pete Townshend’s brother Simon Townshend and the latter’s son Ben on his upcoming solo tour.

Roger is set to kick off the ‘Who Was I?’ UK tour at Bournemouth International Centre on Monday night (20.06.22). And guitarist-and-vocalist Simon, the younger sibling of Pete, who has joined The Who on stage many times before, and his son will be backing Daltrey at the concerts.

In a statement about the run, which will include a special Q+A segment with Daltrey, he said: “The truth is singers need to sing, use it or lose it. The pandemic brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it’s made me determined to get back onstage asap.

“It’s also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become.

“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy Rock of The Who and Wilko Johnson, to the Irish lilt of the Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises.

“I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat. It’s important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent.”

The music legend will perform both solo tunes and The Who classics.

Daltrey will be supported by New York artist Leslie Mendelson on all 12 dates.

Monday 20 June: Bournemouth International Centre

Wednesday 22 June: Brighton Centre

Friday 24 June: Oxford New Theatre

Monday 27 June: Portsmouth Guildhall

Wednesday 29 June: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Friday 1 July: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Monday 4 July: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 6 July: Glasgow Armadillo

Saturday 9 July: Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday 11 July: Liverpool Empire

Wednesday 13 July: Newcastle City Hall

Sunday 17 July: London Palladium

