 Roy Head Dies Aged 79 - Noise11.com
Roy Head

Roy Head Dies Aged 79

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2020

in News

Roy Head, best known for his 1965 global hit ‘Treat Her Right’, has died at the age of 79.

‘Treat Her Right’ popped up in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’. It was a no 14 song in Australia and no 2 in the USA.

While the planet mainly only knew Head for that one song, in Texas he was a legend. Head was active for over 60 years. In Texas he earned the accolades from Gulf Coast Music Hall of Fame, the Texas Country and Western Music Hall of Fame and the Austin Music Awards Hall of Fame.

In a statement ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons paid his respects to Roy Head:

“We were saddened to hear the news of Roy Head’s passing. He was a genuine Texas rock ’n’ soul phenomenon who had been one of our early.. and continuing inspirations.

Of course, everybody loved his hit “Treat Her Right” and we were delighted when word got back that he was happy about the version we included in our Perfectamundo album. Talk about validation!

What’s perhaps a bit less well known is the fact that ZZ Top’s “Tush” partially appropriated its title from one of his b-sides. The follow up to “Treat Her Right” was “You’re Almost Tuff” and the flip side was a blazing blues-rock instrumental titled “Tush Hog,” attributed to the Roy Head Trio.

Roy Head will always be remembered for his music, his drive and the fact that, as he liked to put it, he was most happy when he was “a-wigglin’ and a-gigglin’.

Noise11.com

