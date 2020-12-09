 Sampa The Great Walks Off With A Stack of Music Victoria Awards - Noise11.com
Sampa The Great 13th AMP showcase Pop up at the Arts Centre Foyer Melbourne on a Flatbed Truck. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Sampa The Great Photo Ros O'Gorman

Sampa The Great Walks Off With A Stack of Music Victoria Awards

by Paul Cashmere on December 10, 2020

Sampa The Great has won Music Victoria Awards for Best Song, Best Solo Artist, Best Album and Best Soul Funk Gospel or R&B Album at the 2020 Music Victoria Awards.

Amy Taylor and Amy and the Sniffers won for Best Band, Best Live Act and Amy Taylor won Best Musician when the awards were announced in Melbourne.

Beloved Melbourne music warrior Mary Mihelakos and bluesman, the late Chris Wilson, were added to the Music Victoria Hall of Fame.

THE 2020 MUSIC VICTORIA WINNERS:
PUBLIC-VOTED WINNERS
Best Album
Sampa The Great – The Return
 
Best Band(Prize $2000 voucher from Yamaha)
Amyl and The Sniffers
 
Best Song(Prize $3000 cash from APRA AMCOS)
Sampa The Great – OMG
 
Best Solo Artist(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)

Sampa The Great
 
Best Musician(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)
Amy Taylor (Amyl and The Sniffers)
 
Best Breakthrough Act
(Prize $1000 in merch from Sound Merch + Bakehouse Rehearsal Package)
Pinch Points
 
Best Live Act
Amyl and The Sniffers
 
INDUSTRY-VOTED WINNERS

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act  (Prize $3000 cash from Bendigo Bank)
The Teskey Brothers (Warrandyte)
 
Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent
(Prize $2000 cash from Archie Roach Foundation + Bakehouse Rehearsal Package)
Kee’ahn
 
Best Blues Album
*Lloyd Spiegel – Cut and Run
 
Best Country Album
Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning
 
Best Electronic Act
Sleep D
 
Best Experimental or Avant-garde Act
Robin Fox
 
Best Folk Album
Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara – Sunwise Turn
 
Best Heavy Album
Diploid – Glorify
 
Best Hip Hop Act
Birdz
 
Best Intercultural Act
Black Jesus Experience
 
Best Jazz Album
Vanessa Perica Orchestra – Love is a Temporary Madness
 
Best Reggae and Dancehall Act
Dub FX
 
Best Rock/Punk Album
Cable Ties – Far Enough
 
Best Soul, Funk, Gospel or RnB Album
Sampa The Great – The Return
 
INDUSTRY AWARDS WINNERS
Best Small Venue (under 500 capacity)
The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood
 
Best Large Venue (over 500 capacity)
Forum Melbourne
 
Best Festival
Golden Plains
 
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Over 50 gigs per year)
Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong
 
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Under 50 gigs per year)
*Theatre Royal – Castlemaine
 
Outstanding Woman In Music
Sarah Hamilton (One Of One)
 
Best Producer
(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)
Joelistics: Mo’Ju & Joelistics Ghost Town EP
 
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Mary Mihelakos (industry)
Chris Wilson (musician)

