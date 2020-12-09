Sampa The Great Walks Off With A Stack of Music Victoria Awards - Noise11.com

Sampa The Great has won Music Victoria Awards for Best Song, Best Solo Artist, Best Album and Best Soul Funk Gospel or R&B Album at the 2020 Music Victoria Awards.
Amy Taylor and Amy and the Sniffers won for Best Band, Best Live Act and Amy Taylor won Best Musician when the awards were announced in Melbourne.
Beloved Melbourne music warrior Mary Mihelakos and bluesman, the late Chris Wilson, were added to the Music Victoria Hall of Fame.
THE 2020 MUSIC VICTORIA WINNERS:
PUBLIC-VOTED WINNERS
Best Album
Sampa The Great – The Return
Best Band(Prize $2000 voucher from Yamaha)
Amyl and The Sniffers
Best Song(Prize $3000 cash from APRA AMCOS)
Sampa The Great – OMG
Best Solo Artist(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)
Sampa The Great
Best Musician(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)
Amy Taylor (Amyl and The Sniffers)
Best Breakthrough Act
(Prize $1000 in merch from Sound Merch + Bakehouse Rehearsal Package)
Pinch Points
Best Live Act
Amyl and The Sniffers
INDUSTRY-VOTED WINNERS
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act (Prize $3000 cash from Bendigo Bank)
The Teskey Brothers (Warrandyte)
Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent
(Prize $2000 cash from Archie Roach Foundation + Bakehouse Rehearsal Package)
Kee’ahn
Best Blues Album
*Lloyd Spiegel – Cut and Run
Best Country Album
Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning
Best Electronic Act
Sleep D
Best Experimental or Avant-garde Act
Robin Fox
Best Folk Album
Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara – Sunwise Turn
Best Heavy Album
Diploid – Glorify
Best Hip Hop Act
Birdz
Best Intercultural Act
Black Jesus Experience
Best Jazz Album
Vanessa Perica Orchestra – Love is a Temporary Madness
Best Reggae and Dancehall Act
Dub FX
Best Rock/Punk Album
Cable Ties – Far Enough
Best Soul, Funk, Gospel or RnB Album
Sampa The Great – The Return
INDUSTRY AWARDS WINNERS
Best Small Venue (under 500 capacity)
The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood
Best Large Venue (over 500 capacity)
Forum Melbourne
Best Festival
Golden Plains
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Over 50 gigs per year)
Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Under 50 gigs per year)
*Theatre Royal – Castlemaine
Outstanding Woman In Music
Sarah Hamilton (One Of One)
Best Producer
(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)
Joelistics: Mo’Ju & Joelistics Ghost Town EP
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Mary Mihelakos (industry)
Chris Wilson (musician)