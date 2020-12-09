Sampa The Great Walks Off With A Stack of Music Victoria Awards - Noise11.com

Sampa The Great has won Music Victoria Awards for Best Song, Best Solo Artist, Best Album and Best Soul Funk Gospel or R&B Album at the 2020 Music Victoria Awards.

Amy Taylor and Amy and the Sniffers won for Best Band, Best Live Act and Amy Taylor won Best Musician when the awards were announced in Melbourne.

Beloved Melbourne music warrior Mary Mihelakos and bluesman, the late Chris Wilson, were added to the Music Victoria Hall of Fame.

THE 2020 MUSIC VICTORIA WINNERS:

PUBLIC-VOTED WINNERS

Best Album

Sampa The Great – The Return



Best Band(Prize $2000 voucher from Yamaha)

Amyl and The Sniffers



Best Song(Prize $3000 cash from APRA AMCOS)

Sampa The Great – OMG



Best Solo Artist(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)



Sampa The Great



Best Musician(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)

Amy Taylor (Amyl and The Sniffers)



Best Breakthrough Act

(Prize $1000 in merch from Sound Merch + Bakehouse Rehearsal Package)

Pinch Points



Best Live Act

Amyl and The Sniffers



INDUSTRY-VOTED WINNERS



Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act (Prize $3000 cash from Bendigo Bank)

The Teskey Brothers (Warrandyte)



Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

(Prize $2000 cash from Archie Roach Foundation + Bakehouse Rehearsal Package)

Kee’ahn



Best Blues Album

*Lloyd Spiegel – Cut and Run



Best Country Album

Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning



Best Electronic Act

Sleep D



Best Experimental or Avant-garde Act

Robin Fox



Best Folk Album

Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara – Sunwise Turn



Best Heavy Album

Diploid – Glorify



Best Hip Hop Act

Birdz



Best Intercultural Act

Black Jesus Experience



Best Jazz Album

Vanessa Perica Orchestra – Love is a Temporary Madness



Best Reggae and Dancehall Act

Dub FX



Best Rock/Punk Album

Cable Ties – Far Enough



Best Soul, Funk, Gospel or RnB Album

Sampa The Great – The Return



INDUSTRY AWARDS WINNERS

Best Small Venue (under 500 capacity)

The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood



Best Large Venue (over 500 capacity)

Forum Melbourne



Best Festival

Golden Plains



Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Over 50 gigs per year)

Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong



Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Under 50 gigs per year)

*Theatre Royal – Castlemaine



Outstanding Woman In Music

Sarah Hamilton (One Of One)



Best Producer

(Prize $1000 voucher from Yamaha)

Joelistics: Mo’Ju & Joelistics Ghost Town EP



HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Mary Mihelakos (industry)

Chris Wilson (musician)

