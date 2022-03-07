 Shirley Bassey To Perform Bond Theme At BAFTAs - Noise11.com
Shirley Bassey, music news, noise11.com

Shirley Bassey

Shirley Bassey To Perform Bond Theme At BAFTAs

by Music-News.com on March 8, 2022

in News

Dame Shirley Bassey will open the British Academy Film Awards by performing one of her James Bond theme songs.

Shirley will take to the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to perform one of her three James Bond themes to celebrate the spy film franchise’s 60th anniversary.

“Dame Shirley Bassey will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise with an exclusive performance of an iconic Bond theme, to be revealed on the night,” the announcement reads. “As the only singer to soundtrack multiple Bond films throughout her career, it’s fitting that Dame Shirley’s special performance will mark this milestone year for Britain’s most successful film franchise in unforgettable style.”

Bassey may sing her first Bond theme – 1964’s Goldfinger – or Diamonds Are Forever or Moonraker from the 1970s films of the same name.

BAFTA officials have also revealed CODA star Emilia Jones will give her rendition of Joni Mitchell’s powerful ballad Both Sides Now, which she performs in the film, during the ceremony.

Jones – the daughter of Welsh singer and presenter Aled Jones – is also nominated for Best Actress for playing Ruby Rossi, the hearing child of deaf parents, in the moving drama. She is competing against Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Joanna Scanlan (After Love), and Tessa Thompson (Passing). She recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside her CODA co-stars for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The 2022 BAFTAs will be hosted by Rebel Wilson on Sunday 13 March.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones To Announce European Tour

The Rolling Stones are set to announce a new European tour.

23 hours ago
Nick Mason
Nick Mason Cancels Dates In Russia

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is the latest act to cancel shows in Russia.

5 days ago
Randy Newman
Randy Newman Cancels Shows After Breaking His Neck

Randy Newman has cancelled shows because he has broken his neck … but that’s not as bad as it sounds.

5 days ago
Neil Diamond photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Diamond Sells Song Catalogue and Master Recordings To Universal

Neil Diamond is the latest artist to sell off the family assets with Universal acquiring his publishing and recordings.

7 days ago
Paul Capsis as The Acid Queen in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy - photo by Jeff Busby
Final Melbourne Tommy Performance Cancelled Due To Covid

The final performance for Victorian Opera's The Who's Tommy has been cancelled due to Covid in the crew.

March 1, 2022
Matt Verevis as Tommy in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy photo by Jeff Busby
Victorian Opera Has Delivered A Stunning New Production of ‘The Who’s Tommy’

After two years of pandemic delays The Victorian Opera’s production of The Who’s Tommy has premiered in Melbourne and it is stunning.

February 23, 2022
Procol Harum, Gary Brooker out front
Gary Brooker of Procol Harum Dies at 76

Gary Brooker MBE, the lead singer and keyboard player for Procol Harum, has died from cancer at the age of 76.

February 23, 2022