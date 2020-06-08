Sir Paul McCartney Speaks Up For #BlackLivesMatter

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken up for global demonstrators who around the world are calling for the end of racism.

Sir Paul reminded his fans that racism was rampant in the United States in the 1960s and that with the current situation, nothing much has changed.

He recalls a time in Jacksonville with The Beatles when the band decided to cancel a show because the audience was segregated. That show became Jacksonville’s first non-segregated audience.

Here is what Sir Paul McCartney has to say:

“As we continue to see the protests and demonstrations across the world, I know many of us want to know just what we can be doing to help. None of us have all the answers and there is no quick fix but we need change. We all need to work together to overcome racism in any form. We need to learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action.

In 1964 The Beatles were due to play Jacksonville in the US and we found out that it was going to be to a segregated audience. It felt wrong. We said ‘We’re not doing that!’ And the concert we did do was to their first non-segregated audience. We then made sure this was in our contract. To us it seemed like common sense.

I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before.

All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices at this time. I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option.”

McCartney links for fight for justice:

Black Lives Matter

https://blacklivesmatter.com

Color Of Change

https://colorofchange.org

NAACP

Stand Up to Racism

http://www.standuptoracism.org.uk/

Community Justice Exchange

https://www.communityjusticeexchange.org

Campaign Zero

https://www.joincampaignzero.org

