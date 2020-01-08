Sonos Sues Google For Patent Infringement

Audio giant Sonos has taken Google to court, alleging Google stole Sonos technology for a range of their products.

The New York Times reports that Sonos have filed cases against Google in two federal court systems.

The case stems from a partnership between the two companies in which Google had offered to make their music player more suited to Sonos speakers in exchange for the blueprints to their hardware technology.

According to theverge.com, Sonos have also filed for a sales ban through the International Trade Commission.

The general gist of their complaint is that Google used Sonos technology which allows wireless speakers to talk to each other. It appeared in their discontinued Chromecast Audio range and is still used in their Google Home and Pixel products.

Sonos Chief Executive Patrick Spence said in a statement that “Google has been blatantly and knowingly copying our patented technology. Despite our repeated and extensive efforts over the last few years, Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We’re left with no choice but to litigate.”

A spokesperson for Google told the New York Times that they are “disappointed” in Sonos, and that Google “dispute[s] these claims and will defend them vigorously.”

