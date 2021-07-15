Tasmanian Musician Dean Stevenson To Create And Perform Musical Work Daily At Mona - Noise11.com

Tasmanian musician Dean Stevenson has been commissioned by Mona to create a musical work daily and perform it at 4pm each day.

Stevenson will start his residency on 16 July. It will be an ungoing project called 4pm, and able for watching between 10am and 5pm.

Every morning Dean will begin work on a new musical performance. He will compose and test the music throughout the day and play it live at 4pm each day. Stevenson will be assisted by members of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, the Mona Ensemble and other talented freelance artists, to bring the daily compositions to life.

Dean Stevenson says: ‘As an artist, I’m interested in what does and doesn’t get finished. This process of working under pressure will test my own claims of ever really “finishing” a composition. Who’s to say how each day might play out come 4pm? With a bang or a whimper? Either way there will be music.’

Jarrod Rawlins, Director, Curatorial Affairs, Mona, says: ‘Dean’s creativity knows no bounds—so we thought we’d enforce some. I for one am looking forward to watching him suffer for his art while the clock counts down.’

Dean Stevenson is a musician and composer living in Tasmania hailing from a strong performance background. Graduating with a Masters of Music from the University of Tasmania, Dean has performed, recorded and toured across the world. He has released several solo projects and composed works for film, theatre and live events, including new material for the re-staging of King Ubu for Mona Foma 2020. Dean also performs in Tasmania with the popular band Les Coqs Incroyables and 4 Letter Fish, and has recorded and performed with Strings from the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra. In 2016, he produced new music by Sting in collaboration with David Walsh of Mona. That same year Dean was commissioned by the Governor of Tasmania to write a new work to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s 90th birthday. In 2018, Dean spent five months overseas touring China, Japan and travelling on a Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellowship for a composition research project across eight countries.

