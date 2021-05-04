The Avalanches Share Mario Caldato Jr ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’ Remix - Noise11.com

The Avalanches have released remix of ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’ by Cario Caldata Jr ahead of the expanded 20th anniversary release of ‘Since I Left You’ in June.

Brazilian/American producer Caldato is known for his work with Beastie Boys and Jack Johnson.

Caldato co-produced singles for Tone Loc and Young MC and was the engineer of the second Beastie Boys album ‘Paul’s Boutique’. That set him on a series of projects with Beastie Boys including ‘Check Your Head’, ‘Ill Communication’ and ‘Hello Nasty’.

The 20th anniversary ‘Since I Left You’ also had reimagined Avalanches by as MF Doom, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane and Carl Craig.

‘Since I Left You’ will be back and expanded on June 4.

DIGITAL: 33 tracks. Original 18 track album + 15 extra tracks including 9 previously unreleased remixes by MF Doom, Sinkane, Carl Craig, Leon Vynehall and more. New album art.

TRACK LISTING

VINYL

SIDE A

1. Since I Left You

2. Stay Another Season

3. Radio

4. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time

SIDE B

1. Avalanche Rock

2. Flight Tonight

3. Close To You

4. Diners Only

5. A Different Feeling

SIDE C

1. Electricity

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life

3. Pablo’s Cruise

4. Frontier Psychiatrist

SIDE D

1. Etoh

2. Summer Crane

3. Little Journey

4. Live At Dominoes

5. Extra Kings

SIDE E

1. Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

3. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

4. Close To You (Sun Araw Remix)

SIDE F

1. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

2. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

3. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

SIDE G

1. Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)

2. Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)

3. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

4. Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)

SIDE H

1. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

3. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

4. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

DIGITAL

PART 1

1. Since I Left You

2. Stay Another Season

3. Radio

4. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time

5. Avalanche Rock

6. Flight Tonight

7. Close To You

8. Diners Only

9. A Different Feeling

10. Electricity

11. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life

12. Pablo’s Cruise

13. Frontier Psychiatrist

14. Etoh

15. Summer Crane

16. Little Journey

17. Live At Dominoes

18. Extra Kings

PART 2

1. Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

3. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

4. Close To You (Sun Araw Remix)

5. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

6. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

7. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

8. Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)

9. Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)

10. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

11. Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)

12. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

13. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

14. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

15. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

PHYSICAL CD

CD1

1. Since I Left You

2. Stay Another Season

3. Radio

4. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time

5. Avalanche Rock

6. Flight Tonight

7. Close To You

8. Diners Only

9. A Different Feeling

10. Electricity

11. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life

12. Pablo’s Cruise

13. Frontier Psychiatrist

14. Etoh

15. Summer Crane

16. Little Journey

17. Live At Dominoes

18. Extra Kings

CD2

1. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

2. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

3. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

4. Electricity (Dr. Rockit’s Dirty Kiss Remix)

5. Electricity (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

6. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

7. Thank You Caroline (Andy Votel Remix)

8. So Why So Sad (The Avalanches Remix Edited Version)

9. The Shining (The Avalanches Good Word For The Weekend Mix)

10. Pablo’s Cruise (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

11. I’m A Cuckoo (The Avalanches Remix)

12. Chico (The Avalanches Wernham Hogg Mix)

13. Fade Together (The Avalanches Remix)

14. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

15. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

16. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

17. A Different Feeling (Ernest Saint Laurent Remix)

18. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

19. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time (Jackson & His Computer Band Remix)

20. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

21. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

