The Beatles Premiere New Get Back Trailer - Noise11.com

With The Beatles’ Peter Jackson production of ‘Get Back’ coming soon to Disney+, a new trailer has premiered this week.

Disney+ will stream ‘Get Back’ over three days November 25, 26 and 27. Director Peter Jackson was given access to over 60 hours of unseen footage by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, filmed in 1969 over three days, which was original made into the ‘Let It Be’ movie.

The ‘Get Back’ doco will include the complete rooftop concert, the last ever performance by The Beatles as a group. According to Walt Disney Studios, “The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be”.

The Beatles Apple rooftop concert took place on 30 January 1969. The complete performance was:

Get Back

I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

Get Back

Don’t Let me Down

I’ve Got A Feeling

One After 909

Dig A Pony

God Save The Queen (not the Sex Pistols one)

I’ve Got A Feeling

Get Back

Don’t Let Me Down

Get Back (cut short by police)

The performance was filmed on the roof of Apple Corp at 3 Savile Row, London. The Beatles’ bought the 5-storey building in 1968 for £500,000. They sold the building in 1976. In 2013 it became a children’s store for Abercrombie & Fitch.

