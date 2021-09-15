 The Rolling Stones Could Not Attend Charlie Watts Funeral - Noise11.com
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Rolling Stones Could Not Attend Charlie Watts Funeral

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood, were unable to attend the funeral of their drummer Charlie Watts due to Covid restrictions.

Jagger, Richards and Wood are in New York preparing for the upcoming Rolling Stones dates and could not return to the UK for the Watts funeral.

Watts’ funeral service took place in his hometown of Devon, UK last week. The Stones North American tour will start in Missouri on 26 September. Click here for more Charlie Watts Noise11 stories.

Charlie Watts had stepped down from the tour in August. He announced that his friend Steve Jordan would take his place. Jordan was the drummer for Keith Richards’ solo band.

Charlie died on August 24. As a mark of respect The Stones will use a black and white logo for the tour in memory of Charlie.

Noise11.com

