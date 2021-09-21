 The Rolling Stones Play First Show Without Charlie Watts - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones Play First Show Without Charlie Watts

by Paul Cashmere on September 21, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones have played their first ever show without Charlie Watts in a warm-up gig for the upcoming remaining dates on the No Filter tour.

The show was a private concert for Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family. It was the first show to feature Steve Jordan on drums.

The show had a few threats. The Stones played the rarity from the upcoming ‘Tattoo You’ expanded edition ‘Trouble’s A-Coming’ for the very first time.

Another first was the live debut of the 2020 new Stones song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

The 1966 classic ‘19th Nervous Breakdown’ was also played live for the first time since 2005.

The No Filter tour began in Hamburg, Germany on 9 September 2017. The tour came to a halt after the Miami show on 30 August 2019 but will officially resume in 26 September 2021 in St Louis.

FOR MORE NOISE11.COM ROLLING STONES STORIES CLICK HERE

The warm-up show for the Kraft family was at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA.

The setlist was:

Let’s Spend the Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1965)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On main Street, 1972)
Under My Thumb (from Aftermath, 1966)
Trouble’s a Coming (from Tattoo You expanded box, 2021)
Living in a Ghost Town (single, 2020)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single 1968)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

